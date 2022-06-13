WALT DISNEY WORLD New Happenings

We like to keep our readers informed of all things Disney. Check out some of the latest happenings for guests of Walt Disney World.

What's Cooking: The Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue is reopening on June 23.

-Over at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, you'll find Pioneer Hall and within its walls the Pioneer Hall Players who are ready to dance and sing their way into your hearts! Learn more by visiting: https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2022/06/whats-cooking-at-hoop-dee-doo-musical-revue-reopening-june-23/.

planDisney: 6 Ways to Get Around Walt Disney World, Featuring Minnie Van Return?

This private car service will roll back in on June 29, 2022, and guests can enjoy being driven around property by expert, specially trained cast members. Panelist Diana V. reminds us, "One of my favorite things about visiting Walt Disney World is that I don't have to worry about driving during my vacation!" Learn more by visiting https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2022/06/plandisney-6-ways-to-get-around-walt-disney-world-featuring-minnie-van-return/.

Photo Credit: Copyright by The Walt Disney Company