Villa Maria Wine and Billion Oyster Project

Villa Maria, one of New Zealand's most historic wine brands and the country's most awarded winery along with importer and distributor, Winebow, invited Broadwayworld to participate in hands-on, sustainability activities at Governors Island on June 22. Focusing on helping NYC support environmental restoration of harbors and habitats, the event featured a special lunch and volunteer day with the important initiative, the Billion Oyster Project. There was also a special presentation by the The Bee Conservancy. Check out our photos of the extraordinary day and be sure to visit web sites for Villa Maria, Winebow, Billion Oyster Project, and The Bee Conservancy for more information.

The historic and beautiful Governor's Island was the site of our visit and the home of Billion Oyster Project.

Michael from Villa Maria in New Zealand spoke about the winery's sustainable practices. He stated that the fruity character of Villa Maria's Sauvignon Blanc pairs beautifully with fresh oysters.

(Photo By Natasha Jamarillo) Gail, the Corporate Volunteer Coordinator for Billion Oyster Project, gave a fascinating and informative presentation about the project and let our group know all about its important mission to restoring oyster reefs to New York Harbor in collaboration with New York City communities. Oyster reefs provide habitat for hundreds of species, and can protect our city from storm damage by softening the blow of large waves, reducing flooding, and preventing erosion along the shorelines. The project also runs four oyster nurseries where oysters are grown for future reef installations and they conduct scientific experiments.

Piles and piles of shells at The Billion Oyster Project.

Volunteers got to work on the process of cleaning oyster shells, a necessary job. Both corporate and community volunteers are encouraged to be a part of Billion Oyster Project.

Trucks pick up oyster shells from approximately 55 restaurants in NYC that are used by the Billion Oyster Project.

Photo Credits: Marina P. Kennedy