Valentine's Day with Brunello di Montalcino DOCG 2017 by Campogiovanni Vineyard

Jan. 23, 2023  
Love is in the air as we look forward to Valentine's Day. It's an ideal time to celebrate the people we care about by sharing a delightful red wine from the Tuscany region of Italy.

We highly recommend a wine Brunello di Montalcino DOCG 2017 by Campogiovanni comprised of 100% Sangiovese grapes. This wine is well recognized for its finesse and longevity. It has been a five-time time award-winning wine named in the TOP 100 by Wine Spectator.

The Campogiovanni's vineyards are situated on the south quadrant of the Montalcino hill, where weather conditions and a particular combination of soils favor optimal ripening of the Sangiovese Grosso grape. Campogiovanni Brunello is absolutely classic in style, averaging three years in Slavonian oak casks and 500-liter tonneaux, then another twelve months in the bottle.

Brunello di Montalcino DOCG 2017 has a rich ruby red color in the glass. It has delightful aromas of ripe wild berries and blackberry preserves. The wine is rich on the palate with a long, lush finish. It's easy to pair with meats, aged cheeses, and your favorite roasted vegetables. Plan to serve it with your Valentine's Day dinner.

Raise a glass to the season of love and caring with Brunello di Montalcino DOCG 2017 by Campogiovanni.

For more information on Campogiovanni portfolio of wines, please visit https://www.agricolasanfelice.it/en/campogiovanni/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producer



