VILLA MARIA for Choice New Zealand Wines

The weather is changing and so are the clocks with "fall back" this weekend. Linger longer over your gatherings or dinners and enjoy sipping some delicious, first-rate New Zealand wines.
Villa Maria, one of New Zealand's longest-standing wineries, produces a wines that are versatile, ideal to enjoy with friends and loved ones, and they won't break the bank this holiday season.
Here are a few wonderful options from the Villa Maria portfolio.
A classic representation of Sauvignon Blanc from the Wairau Valley in Marlborough, the Villa Maria Wairau Valley Reserve Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (SRP: $25) displays powerful aromas of blackcurrant, boxwood and grapefruit. The palate has an enticing array of ripe tropical fruits mixed with dried herbs such as rosemary, finishing with fresh zesty acidity. This wine epitomizes all the beautiful characteristics unique to New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs.
Villa Maria Private Bin Pinot Noir 2020 (SRP: $19) is a vibrant wine which encapsulates the hallmarks of a classic Marlborough Pinot Noir (and one of the few great Pinot Noirs found under $20). This vivacious and aromatic red boasts notes of strawberries, raspberries, and red cherries on the nose as well as an array of juicy summer fruit, amalgamated with flavors of fresh coffee and deep cocoa. Its balanced acidity, medium-bodied nature, and luscious flavor profile are sure to introduce a deeper fascination for New Zealand's exceptional wine offerings.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Villa Maria
November 3, 2022
