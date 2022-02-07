VALENTINE'S DAY GIFTING – It's Time!

Valentine's Day is coming up soon but there's plenty of time to order and purchase gifts for the people you care about. Whether it's a best friend, parent, significant other, or someone who needs some cheer, check out these great options and spread the love.

BlendJet - If you know a latte lover, this is definitely the gift you've been looking for. BlendJet, makers of the original portable blender, has launched a great way to make a variety of healthy, cafe-quality blended coffee drinks in seconds. Latte selections are available in flavor packets for everyone's style that include the flavors of Vanilla, Caramel, Chai, Matcha, Mocha, and Cinnamon-Dolce. Your special person will love that the BlendJet is efficient, attractive, self-charging and can be used for tasty treats like smoothies and much more.

Mochidoki - NYC's beloved mochi ice cream brand is excited to share a new limited-edition flavor launch, Raspberry White Chocolate, ideal for Valentine's Day. This flavor features raspberry ice cream accented with white chocolate, combining fruity flavor with the sweet and delicate snap of chocolate curls. Replace your usual box of chocolates and pick up the flavor at Mochidoki's brick-and-mortar shops in SoHo and the Upper East Side. It's also available for nation-wide shipping via their web site. The ice cream treat arrives at your door perfectly frozen. Customers can also opt to gift a Signature Collection (with 12 bestselling flavors) a Vegan Signature Collection (with 6 oat and coconut milk based flavors), or a mix-and-match 4-piece or 24-piece box of favorite flavors, including Strawberry, Chocolate, Salted Caramel, and many more.

Disaronno Velvet - This delightful, creamy liqueur combines the unmistakable taste of Disaronno Originale with fresh cream. This sophisticated liqueur takes any indulgent cream-based cocktail to the next level with notes of almond, chocolate and vanilla. Ideal over ice or in winter cocktails. Just add a red bow to the beautiful white bottle.

Max Brenner Chocolates - Let's talk selection. There's something for everyone on your gift list and the selections can all be ordered on their web site. "The Chocolate Love Story" is from a combination of traditional knowledge and a modern conception of flavors. These hand-made pralines will make your heart skip a beat; "Heart Praline Box" is a unique collection of 12 pralines packaged in a quintessential heart-shaped tin; With the "First Aid Chocolate Box," break open this chocolate first aid kit which includes Espresso Choco Cubes, White Filled Choco Bar, Milk Pure, Almonds, Addiction Choco Cubes, and a Cashew Tablet - because nothing heals a bleeding heart like sweet, sweet chocolate; "Fondue Tower" is a perfect gift since love shouldn't only be celebrated one day of the year. Assure your Valentine there will be many more dates to come by gifting a fondue tower, accompanied by two forks in a gift box; and "Date for Two Fondue Set" is for a romantic date night in. Wind down with an intimate and fun experience of dipping fruit, cookies, and more in velvety, decadent chocolate. You'll be prepared to poke around with this set including: a Bursting Heart, Pistachio Spread, Milk Caibo, A Chocolate Love Story, and a Fondue Tower.

Vera Wang PARTY - The iconic designer now has a namesake prosecco that is beautifully bottled. It is the perfect sip to toast with your crush, your gals, or yourself. Presented in a gorgeous silver bottle, Vera Wang PARTY is a light, refreshing, and effervescent wine, with a playful yet sophisticated tone. Share the love with this elevated bottle of bubbly.

Partners Coffee - For coffee and tea from the best sources, look to Partners Coffee. For all of February, Partners will be offering limited edition options, so you can bundle up and love yourself a latte this holiday season with The Sweetheart Duo includes Elevate & Brooklyn. You and your loved one are better together, just like this duo blend. The Sweetheart Bundle includes Elevate, Brooklyn & San Francisco. Show you sweetheart they are the best of everything with this single origin staple, which offers the highest quality, strongest flavor notes, and most unique tastes that you can find And while being single IRL might seem like a bummer, when it comes to coffee, being a single origin is the most sought after roast, so treat yourself or a friend! to something specialty this Valentine's Day with 15% off Partners Coffee's Single Origin Coffees from Fri. 2/11 to Mon. 2/14 because hey, what's wrong with being single?

Malfy's Gin Rosa - It is one in Malfy's portfolio of flavored gins. Straight from the Amalfi Coast, Malfy Gins truly embody the essence of La Dolce Vita. Malfy's Gin Rosa is a fusion of Sicilian pink grapefruit, Italian lemons, fine botanicals and handpicked juniper that creates the ultimate bright and sophisticated gin with a beautiful light pink color that is sure to please on the upcoming romantic holiday.

Reed's limited-edition Thankful Box - This should be on your Valentine's Day radar. It makes the perfect gift for the ginger lover in your life. This gift box features two of Reed's best-selling Ginger Ale varieties, regular and zero-sugar, each packed with 2,000mg of fresh, REAL organic ginger. Reed's REAL Ginger Ale is known for the perfect crisp, refreshing beverage for cocktails and mocktails. Reed's is all-natural, made with no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.

