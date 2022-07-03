UNANIME Pinot Noir from Mascota Vineyards-A Top Summery Choice

With the start of summer, there is always the overwhelming task of finding the perfect red wine to pair with the season's best meals and enjoy sipping with family and friends. It's definitely time to do a little wine shopping and pick out a light, chillable red that makes summer that much better.

An undeniable choice is Unánime Pinot Noir from Mascota Vineyards. Nestled in the Uco Valley of Argentina, the limestone and volcanic soils along with the thermal amplitude make this the ideal home for Pinot Noir.

Virtually made for warm, pleasant weather, Unánime Pinot Noir (SPR: $24.99) is a subtle, delicate pinot noir with sliced-strawberry and lemon aromas, following through to a medium body, fine tannins and a delicious finish. It's a versatile wine that is easy to pair with your favorite foods such as cheese platters, pizza, grilled chicken and vegetables or fresh fruit salad.

To learn more about Mascota Vineyards and the wines they produce, please visit http://www.mascotavineyards.com/en/home/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mascota Vineyard