Three Long Island Dining Destinations, LIMANI, PRIME 1024 AND ONIRO TAVERNA

With the warm weather here and trips to Long island Beaches, our readers might like to consider a meal at three well appointed dining destinations, Limani, Prime 1024, and Oniro Taverna. All three restaurants are perfect for date night, a relaxing lunch or dinner, or any celebratory occasion have spacious private rooms, and allow for 75-percent dining capacity.

Limani is the upscale Greek-Mediterranean dining destination located in Roslyn that features truly authentic Mediterranean-Greek cusine. Upon entering the space, guests will find themselves in an expansive dining room with high ceilings, gold lighting fixtures and white leather chair seating perfectly spaced out to ensure the safety of all patrons. The room also features wood and glass partitions between each of the tables, which have been flawlessly incorporated into the design. The outdoor dining space features spaced-out tables and is surrounded by beautiful greenery that helps customers take in the season. Tents outfitted with heaters are available for colder spring nights.

Prime 1024, the beautiful modern Italian steakhouse with an urban ambiance that has been serving Long Island faithfully for nearly two years is famous for its 40 oz. Prime Tomahawk Steak to share. Prime 1024's large dining room features muted mint green tufted U-shaped banquettes, and tables draped with white tablecloths, each enclosed by two glass partitions with dark wooden accents. The wine bottles are beautifully displayed in a dark wooden wine cellar wall as a true focal point. The al fresco dining experience with tables dressed in white tablecloths, separated by glass partitions and even curtains for a completely enclosed "cabana style" experience.

Oniro Taverna the authentic Greek restaurant that plates inventive and playful dishes to ensnare the senses that whisks guests away to the Islands of Greece is an expansive space, bathed in white and earth tones for a true Greek Island vibe with multiple different dining spaces expertly spaced out. As guests enter, they are greeted by the main dining room, which features comfortable whitewashed wooden tables and cushioned wooden chairs with basket lighting fixtures hung from above. A lounge area with an indoor fireplace can be found near a white marble bar, perfect for an after-work drink and small bites. The outdoor dining space features a treelined outdoor patio that provides beautiful spring views. In the case of a colder spring night tents equipped with heaters are also available.

