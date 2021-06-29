The Wines of ALSACE – A Tasting Experience

The press and trade were recently invited to a digital tasting that showcased the wines of the Alsace region of France. Participants were able to select from more a wide variety of producers, receive samples, and schedule virtual meetings to learn about the wines. Broadwayworld had the pleasure of being a part of this exciting event and we want to share information about the domains that we experienced. We highly recommend their wines to our readers.

DOMAINE CHARLES FREY - This family estate has been conducted in organic and biodynamic agriculture since 1996 in Dambach-la-Ville, Alsace. The domain covers 20 hectares, the soils are mainly granite, then clay and sandstone. The estate's philosophy is to respect the rhytms of nature through a living and balanced soil. Since 2010, Domaine Charles Frey Wines have been aged in a bioclimatic cellar that is natural, warm and functional. Their wines prove to be pure and lively. The wines we enjoyed tasting included Pinot Noir 2017; Riesling 2019; Alsace Grand Cru Frankstein Reisling 2018; and Assemblage 2017. Visit: www.charles-frey.fr.

JEAN BECKER - This is a family that produces and markets its organic Alsace wines that include Crémants d'Alsace & Grands Crus d'Alsace as well as the eaux-de-vie from Jean Philippe Becker'sdistillery based in d'Ostheim in Zellenberg located between Riquewihr & Ribeauvillé. They have been winegrowers from father to son since 1610 and Alsatian wine merchants since 1848. The family vines were converted in 1999 to organic farming, In the last 20 years, new, organic natural wines have been available. The wonderful selection we tasted was the Jean Becker Pinot Gris 2019; Alsace Grand Cru Froehn Riesling 2018; Riesling 2018; and Riesling 2019. Visit: www.vinsbecker.com.

DOMAINE KIENTZLER ANDRE - The Kientzler Vineyard has been handed down from father to son for over five generations which has sustained their passion for outstanding dry, gastronomic wines. Grown with great respect for the land and the environment, they have achieved many biodiversity projects, including HVE certification for high environmental value and organic culture certification for the second year. Their vines cover 13.8 hectares including 4.4 hectares of land classified Grand Crus spreading over the villages of Ribeauville, Bergheim, Hunawihr, and Riquewihr. Their marvelous wines included Alsace Grand Cru Kirchbergde Ribeauville Riesling 2019; Alsace Grand Cru Giesberg Riesling 2018; Assemblage 2019; and Riesling 2019. Visit: www.vinskientzler.com.

DOMAINE JEAN-LUC MADER - It is a family run winery that Jean-Luc and Anne Mader settled in 1980. Jerome Mader joined them in 2006 and there has been a steady increase in their wine production. Now, in 2021, the Domaine grows 10.5 hectares separated in 38 different blocks spread over four villages that include Hunawihr where the winery is located, Ribeauville, Riquewihr, and Kientzheim. Two hectares are situated on the Grand Cru sites of Rosacker and Schlossbert. Two hectares are also located on the Lieu-dit sites of Muhlforst, Burgweg, and Haguenau. Domaine Jean-Luc Mader produces 55,000 bottles per year concentrating on Riesling, Pinot Blanc, Pinot Gris and Minot Noir. They also offer Muscat, Gewurtzraminer and Cremant d'Alsace. They believe in letting the geologic diversity of the Alsace region find full expression in each variety. In 2007, they began organic rowing, relying on low yield and healthy grounds to produce well-balanced grapes. They harvest by hand and practice whole bunch pressing. After a clean settling, fermentation starts on its own, usually lasting more than two months. Domaine Jean-Luc Mader exports two the wines they produce overseas. We had the pleasure of tasting Reisling Burweg 2019; Alsace Grand Cru Rosacker Reisling 2019; Alsace Grand Cru Schlossbert Pinot Gris 2019; and Pinot Noir Muhlforst 2019. Visit www.vins-mader.com.

LES VIGNOBLES RUHLMANN-SCHUTZ - In Dambach-la-Ville, the Ruhlmann-Schutz estate cultivates 50 hectares of vineyards. The richness and diversity of the terroirs allows the family to create a generous collection of fine Alsace wines from the region's traditional wines to Grand Cru Frankstein or Muechberg. The gamily is also well-known for its Cremant d'Alsace. Today, the third generation of the family composed of Jacques-Emile and Louise-Anne Ruhlmann along with Thomas and Antoine Schutz is taking over the estate. The estate is presently converting to organic farming. We were delighted by their wines that included Pinot Noir 2016; Alsace Grand Cru Frankstein Muscat 2018; Alsace Grand Cru Frankstein Riesling 2018; and Riesling 2018. Visit: www.ruhlmann-schutz.fr.

For more information on Wines of Alsace, please visit https://www.alsacerocks.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com