The VINHO VERDE Portuguese Wine Region Produces Outstanding Varietals

Broadwayworld recently had the pleasure of attending luncheon hosted by Master Sommelier and Vinho Verde US Ambassador, Alex LaPratt at his own, Atrium Dumbo in Brooklyn. Guests relished delicious, market fresh, new American cuisine perfectly paired with a selection of wines from the Vinho Verde region of Portugal that is located in the northwest part of the country.

While many people may be familiar with light, easy-drinking Vinho Verde wines, the region also produces high-quality wines that are more full-bodied, and have depth and complexity. These wines are unique, site specific, mineral driven, and age well. They make ideal pairings for a variety of dishes and cuisines, are affordable, accessible, and can be enjoyed year-round. Alvarinho is the predominant grape variety used to produce the white wines of the region along with a number of other native grapes such as Arinto, Loureiro, and Azal.

Alex LaPratt offered fascinating insights about the character of the wines, the terroir of Vinho Verde, and the region's recent production. He said that the wines are indigenous varietals that can only be made in Portugal. Alex also commented, "These are old world wines with new world sensibilities." We found it interesting that the Vinho Verde region is about half the size of Connecticut and has a lush green landscape that is attributed to the region's generous rainfall. In 2019, the sales of their wines were 85% white, 10% rose and 5% red. In 2020, 45% of the wines were exported and 55% were consumed in Portugal. The region includes 16,000 producers, 1,400 wine brands, and 80 million liters of annual production.

The luncheon showcased the quality and versatility of the Vinho Verde region's delightful wines paired with Atrium Dumbo's outstanding cuisine. Seasonal Spring Green & Strawberry salad was served with Adega Ponte de Barca Loureiro-Alvarinho Premium 2020; Lioni's Brooklyn Burratta was accompanied by Campelo Arinto; Goat Cheese & Vegetable Tart was paired with Quinta da Raza Alvarinho/Trajadura 2020; Roasted Nova Scotia Wild Halibut was served with Aveleda Loureiro & Alvarinho 2019; and the Strawberry Tart was paired with Soalheiro Granit 2019.

We highly recommend Vinho Verde wines to our readers. Whether you are looking for a summer sip with friends and family, selecting wines for meal planning or gifting, they are an excellent choice.

Atrium Dumbo is located at 15 Main Street, Brooklyn, New York 11201. For menus and hours of operation, visit: https://www.atriumdumbo.com/.

To learn more about the Vinho Verde, their brands, recipes and the VV Route in Portugal, please visit https://www.vinhoverde.pt/en/homepage.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Vinho Verde