The Season for Whites – Two Delightful SAUVIGNON BLANC Choices from California Wineries

Two Delightful SAUVIGNON BLANC Choices

The crisp, refreshing flavors of Sauvignon Blanc make it a perfect pour as the weather warms and summer activities get underway. We want our reader to know about two California wineries, Ancient Peaks in Paso Robles and Geyser Peak in Sonoma that offer wonderfully fresh Sauvignon Blancs to complement a variety of dishes and are sure to please everyone at your gatherings.

 Ancient Peaks Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (Paso Robles, CA, $18)

Located on an idyllic, sprawling ranch in Paso Robles just 14 miles from the Pacific Ocean, Ancient Peaks Winery is led by three longtime ranching and grape-growing families, as well as winemakers Mike Sinor and Stewart Cameron. Ancient Peaks Sauvignon Blanc 2022 strikes a fine balance between ripe, tropical tones and racy acidity. Aromas of grapefruit, peach, papaya and citrus are followed by a bright, tangy finish, making this wine a perfect match for summer favorites like steamed clams, crab cakes and grilled citrus chicken.

 Geyser Peak Sauvignon Blanc 2021 (Sonoma, CA, $13-15)

Founded in Sonoma in 1880, today Geyser Peak is led by the winemaking team of veteran Derek Irwin and new assistant winemaker, Jessica Saghafi. With notes of citrus, pineapple, grapefruit and a touch of honeydew melon, Geyser Peak’s Sauvignon Blanc pairs deliciously with sushi, grilled fish, chicken, or Greek salad. Its affordable price also makes it easy to pop open a bottle anytime and enjoy with friends on the stoop, rooftop or picnic in the park or beach.

“Geyser Peak Sauvignon Blanc is perfect for warm days and nights because it’s both refreshing poolside or with dinner to share with friends and family,” says winemaker Jessica Saghafi. “My favorite way to enjoy a nice, chilled glass is sitting on my porch, watching the perfect sunset.” 

Both Ancient Peaks and Geyser Peak are bringing delightful Sauvignon Blanc wines to customers at an accessible price point.  They get a standing ovation!

For more information on Ancient Peaks, visit: https://ancientpeaks.com/.

For more information on Geyser Peak, visit: https://geyserpeakwinery.com/

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy



