The Pop House to Add New Meadow Gold District Location in Summer 2019

The Pop House, Tulsa's premier craft ice pops company, is adding its newest location to the city's most vibrant and promising mixed-use area: Meadow Gold District. The Pop House was established in 2016 with a mission to bring delicious ice pops to people all around the state of Oklahoma through a variety of exclusive flavors that include strawberry lemonade, watermelon mint, orange strawberry banana, chocolate sea salt, birthday cake, and more. Shortly after winning the grand prize at the 2016 Tulsa Start-Up Series, the first storefront was opened in 2017 on Brookside at 37th & Peoria. Since then, The Pop House has also emerged its products into several Downtown Tulsa area locations including Goods Bodega (Arts District) and Decopolis (Deco District).



"Route 66 is a pillar of the Tulsa community and we are thrilled with the opportunity to join the Meadow Gold District with a location at Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios this summer," says Chris Davis, owner of The Pop House. "The Mother Road is an American icon, and we are proud to serve travelers and Tulsan's there as they cruise down this legendary stretch and pay a visit to the man of the hour - Buck Atom."



The new Pop House location will be set onsite Buck Atom's Cosmic Curios (1347 E. 11th Street, Tulsa, OK 74120) and will have its initial opening on May 11 for the Buck Atom roadside attraction celebration. The addition of Pop House is yet another example of how Meadow Gold District is continuing to grow and provide room for small businesses in Tulsa with an interest in becoming part of the unique, historic Route 66 redevelopment scope that is set out for this area along 11th Street between Peoria and Utica.





