Thanksgiving News from WOODSPOON and Home Chef Tresia
Thanksgiving News from WOODSPOON
This Thanksgiving, allow WoodSpoon's celebrated Home Chef Tresia who is a cookbook author and YouTube vlogger is preparing homemade dishes that are mouth-watering and made with love from her home kitchen delivered right to your door. The delivery will arrive in beautifully designed, sustainable packaging with a handwritten note courtesy of home chef Tresia.
Tresia's Thanksgiving catalogue offers Meal Packages for different party sizes as well as traditional dishes a la carte.
Note the important deadline! Orders must be placed by this Thursday, November 10th either through WoodSpoon's app or via their website. Please find Tresia's complete homemade Thanksgiving menu here.
In addition, Home Chef Tresia will be hosting a free Thanksgiving Cooking Class with tips for cooking a memorable meal that will give family and friends a hearty heart! The Thanksgiving Live Cooking Class will be on November 21st at 7pm via Instagram Live and here's the link to register: https://woodspoon.app.link/tressiaclass. Home Chef Tresia will be showing how to cook her stuffing muffins, as well as providing her family recipe found here.
About Home Chef Tresia
After fulfilling her dream of attending culinary school in 2010, Tresia has been cooking in both restaurant and commercial kitchens ever since. She has had the pleasure of catering wedding rehearsal dinners, wedding receptions, birthday parties, barbecues, anniversary parties, and more! Through her work, Tresia has found that food is a universal connector. It doesn't matter the size of an event, the age of the people there, or their ethnicity - it is easy to come together and bond people over food. Food makes people extremely happy, and it brings Tresia joy to be able to do that through her catering services, meal prep services, and cooking classes.
About WoodSpoon:
WoodSpoon is a platform for customers to enjoy a wide variety of homestyle meals from over 300 Home Chefs, allowing people to enjoy home cooked meals from their homeland and give home chefs an opportunity to share their craft with the world and flourish in their own businesses. The most popular cuisines on the platform are Israeli, Caribbean, Italian, and American, with many home chefs offering flavor fusions. Additionally, from their home chefs, WoodSpoon requires industry standard food safety skill certifications and checks on kitchens regularly to meet sanitary standards.
Photo Credit: Home Chef Tresia and Woodspoon
From This Author - Marina Kennedy
Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)
November 8, 2022
The most wonderful time of year is almost upon us! In this edition of our Disney Eats Foodie Guide, you’ll get a sneak peek into the yummy yuletide delights you can enjoy at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and Magic Kingdom Park this year!
Interview: Clint Hromsco in AVENUE Q at Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal through 11/20
November 7, 2022
Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Clint Hromsco about his career and 'Avenue Q' at Axelrod Performing Arts Center in Deal.
Review: RAS PLANT BASED Ethiopian Cuisine in Brooklyn-Delicious Vegan Cuisine and a Great Vibe
November 7, 2022
There are many reasons to head out to Crown Heights, Brooklyn for a meal at Ras Plant Based. The restaurant serves delicious Ethiopian inspired cuisine by Chef Romeo Regalli and his wife Milka. Ras’s vegan menu puts a inventive, modern spin on Romeo and Mika’s favorite family dishes.
Mandrarossa Cartagho 2018 is a Sicilian Red Wine for Making Memories
November 7, 2022
Mandrarossa Cartagho 2018 is comprised of Nero d’Avola grapes, the king of the native Sicilian black varieties. It can easily accompany a diverse selection of cuisines that include Italian, Middle Eastern, Mediterranean, and modern American. This is not only a wine for serving guests, but it’s a beautiful bottle for gifting.
Entertain and Dine NJ Style-Rahway Edition
November 6, 2022
Check out Rahway's Union County Performing Arts Center and the restaurant, The Irving Social.