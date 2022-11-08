Thanksgiving News from WOODSPOON and Home Chef Tresia

This Thanksgiving, allow WoodSpoon's celebrated Home Chef Tresia who is a cookbook author and YouTube vlogger is preparing homemade dishes that are mouth-watering and made with love from her home kitchen delivered right to your door. The delivery will arrive in beautifully designed, sustainable packaging with a handwritten note courtesy of home chef Tresia.

Tresia's Thanksgiving catalogue offers Meal Packages for different party sizes as well as traditional dishes a la carte.

Note the important deadline! Orders must be placed by this Thursday, November 10th either through WoodSpoon's app or via their website. Please find Tresia's complete homemade Thanksgiving menu here.

In addition, Home Chef Tresia will be hosting a free Thanksgiving Cooking Class with tips for cooking a memorable meal that will give family and friends a hearty heart! The Thanksgiving Live Cooking Class will be on November 21st at 7pm via Instagram Live and here's the link to register: https://woodspoon.app.link/tressiaclass. Home Chef Tresia will be showing how to cook her stuffing muffins, as well as providing her family recipe found here.

About Home Chef Tresia

After fulfilling her dream of attending culinary school in 2010, Tresia has been cooking in both restaurant and commercial kitchens ever since. She has had the pleasure of catering wedding rehearsal dinners, wedding receptions, birthday parties, barbecues, anniversary parties, and more! Through her work, Tresia has found that food is a universal connector. It doesn't matter the size of an event, the age of the people there, or their ethnicity - it is easy to come together and bond people over food. Food makes people extremely happy, and it brings Tresia joy to be able to do that through her catering services, meal prep services, and cooking classes.

About WoodSpoon:

WoodSpoon is a platform for customers to enjoy a wide variety of homestyle meals from over 300 Home Chefs, allowing people to enjoy home cooked meals from their homeland and give home chefs an opportunity to share their craft with the world and flourish in their own businesses. The most popular cuisines on the platform are Israeli, Caribbean, Italian, and American, with many home chefs offering flavor fusions. Additionally, from their home chefs, WoodSpoon requires industry standard food safety skill certifications and checks on kitchens regularly to meet sanitary standards.

Photo Credit: Home Chef Tresia and Woodspoon