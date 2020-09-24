Taste of Fall-Dining Opportunities in NYC

Taste of Fall in NYC

While the weather gets cooler, seasonal menu items are shifting just in time for indoor dining to begin on September 30th. Here are six spectacular ways to feel the fall spirit in NYC through delicious seasonally driven dishes, drinks and even pumpkin picking to consider.

Carnegie Diner & Cafe (205 W. 57th St.) has an urban pumpkin patch in the heart of Midtown Manhattan, perfect for photos with friends or the entire family. All of the pumpkins on display are available to pick and purchase to celebrate the new fall season. After picking your favorite pumpkin, indulge in the restaurant's delectable menu offerings. Carnegie Diner offers all-day breakfast omelettes, pancakes, waffles and French toast in addition to salads, burgers and triple decker sandwiches from 9am - 9pm daily.

Beyond Sushi is a plant-based, health-conscious eatery that celebrates the flavors and beauty of seasonal fare with locations on the Upper East Side (1429 3rd. Ave), West Side (62 W. 56th St), Nolita (215 Mulberry) and Union Square (229 E. 14th St.). Beyond Sushi's flagship 134 W. 37th St. location is also open for delivery, takeout and will reopen for indoor dining on September 30th. For the fall season, Executive Chef Guy Vaknin added a Butternut Squash Tortellini with brown "butter" sage sauce, "Parmesan", and pine nuts to the Beyond Sushi menu.

Brooklyn Chop House (150 Nassau St.) in FiDi now has a Red Velvet Frose made with mixed berries, Maison Marcel Rose and Maison Marcel French Velvet red wine, making it the perfect Fall addition to their everyday favorites. Patrons can make a reservation via OpenTable on Monday - Sunday from 4pm - 10pm. You'll be warm whether you dine outside under one of the restaurant's six industrial grade heaters or indoors beginning on September 30th.

The beautiful all-season escape atop The Sanctuary HoteI, Haven Rooftop (132 W. 47th St.) is transitioning into fall with new cocktails and desserts. Fall festive cocktails include an Apple Cider Mule and a Green Tea Old Fashioned. Decadent desserts include the Pumpkin Cheesecake with a fresh-baked graham cracker crust and a Chocolate Covered Apple featuring an almond milk chocolate covered apple with marshmallows, caramel sauce and white chocolate shavings.

Ten Hope Outdoor Garden (10 Hope St.) in Williamsburg now offers a new Autumn Menu with options like Squid Ink Gnocchi in a double cream sauce with mushrooms and Parmesan shaving, Arroser Scallops and juicy 8oz Ten Hope Burgers and Kofta Burgers available on Tuesday - Friday from 5pm-11pm, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 12pm-11pm.

Cooler weather calls for warm and hearty pasta dishes from Nerai (55 E. 54th St.). Indulge in their savory Seafood Orzotto, which features fresh octopus, shrimp, mussels and calamari in a saffron broth, and is sure to warm you up on a chilly day. Dine underneath the restaurant's newly installed electric heat lamps in their outdoor garden or indoors beginning on September 30th.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Haven Rooftop

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You