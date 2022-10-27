TRULY Midnight Hard Seltzer Now Available

You didn't think Truly Hard Seltzer would let our favorite dress-up holiday go by without brewing up something spooky, did you? That's what we thought. This Halloween season, we're bringing TRULY Midnight to the party. It's a limited-edition Blackberry Lemon Hard Seltzer for a drink that's as delicious as it is dark. Grab a 4-pack, bring it to the neighborhood costume party, and become the Hallo-winner you were meant to be.

Packaged in captivating holographics, this hard seltzer made with natural juice concentrates and extracts was developed at Truly LA's small-batch flavor innovation lab, Truly Flavor Lab, in the heart of Downtown LA.

Since its inception in 2016, Truly has been the most innovative beyond beer experience, breaking the boundaries of what consumers expect from hard seltzer. Truly believes no one is just one flavor, which is why it is available in more than 30 unique flavors and counting including 12 delicious originals, four flavors of Truly Lemonade, four flavors of Truly Iced Tea, four flavors of Truly Punch, four flavors of Truly Margarita-Style, two flavors of Truly Extra, plus three flavors of Truly Lemonade Freeze Pops and even limited time styles including seasonal mix packs. In 2022, Truly introduced Truly Flavored Vodka and its first spirits-based hard seltzer, Truly Vodka Seltzer. To learn more about Truly, follow Truly on social media, visit www.trulyhardseltzer.com or stop by the home of Truly innovation in Downtown Los Angeles at Truly LA.

Limited quantities of Truly Midnight Hard Seltzer are available in 4-pack 16oz cans for $23.59 at GiveThemBeer.com, as well as on draft and in store at Truly LA.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Truly