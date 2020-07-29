TROPICAL MOSCATO Peach Flavor Celebrates Summer

Tropical Moscato has added a fresh new fruit flavor to its portfolio of paradise-inspired wines. Now available at select retailers across the nation, Tropical Moscato Peach combines premium Moscato from Italy's famed Asti region with 100% real fruit for a low-ABV, delightfully effervescent wine.

"We've seen an increase in demand for low-alcohol wines that can be enjoyed on their own or as a cocktail base," says Dennis Kreps, co-owner with his father, Stephen D. Kreps, of Quintessential, the exclusive importer of Tropical Moscato in the US. "Tropical Moscato fills this demand as a versatile and approachable wine that also brings depth, dimension and intense fruit flavor to every glass."

Tropical Moscato wines come from the highly-regarded Piedmont region of Italy, produced with grapes grown in vineyards located 200-300ft above sea level. During the winemaking process, the Moscato is infused or blended with 100% real fruit and then bottled at just 5.5% ABV.

Tropical Moscato Peach is the newest flavor to be added to the portfolio that consists of Passion Fruit, Mango, Strawberry and Grapefruit. It makes a great base for wine-centric cocktails and is best when served chilled.

For more information on Tropical Moscato, contact Quintessential at www.quintessentialwines.com or call (707) 226-8300.

About Quintessential Wines:

Founded in 2002 by father and son, Stephen D. and Dennis Kreps, Quintessential is a family-owned-and-operated import, marketing and sales company headquartered in Napa, California. It is dedicated exclusively to representing other multi-generational, family-owned-and-operated producers who have the same passion for winemaking that Quintessential has for strategically marketing and selling those wines. These producers, from top wine regions around the world, create wines that offer the best, most authentic expression of the grapes from their respective vineyards. For more information, please visit http://www.quintessentialwines.com.

