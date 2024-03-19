TIMES SQUARE EDITION Presents Chic Easter Brunch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A chic Easter brunch is available at The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens, the restaurant helmed by the renowned Chef, John Fraser. It’s the beautiful, delicious and festive meal you won’t want to miss so make plans with friends and family for a top-notch spring brunch experience.

The restaurant, an oasis above the heart of Manhattan known for its lush greenery is a dreamy backdrop for an idyllic Easter celebration. Guests are invited to indulge in the Easter Garden Brunch prix fixe for a whimsical meal with live music, a welcome cocktail crafted by award-winning sommelier Amy Racine, a refreshing raw bar, elegant charcuterie, NY classic bagels with lox, as well as specialty Easter sweets.

Guests can also enjoy brunch a la cart in the main dining room complete with holiday specials and exquisite brunch classics. You’ll relish the entrees that include of Crème Brulee French Toast; Truffled Eggs Benedict; Forest Mushroom Omelet, Skinny White Frittata, Steak and Eggs, Avocado Toast, Broccoli Cacio e Pepe; and Slow Roasted Leg of Lamb.

Easter Brunches will be held on Sunday, March 31 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM and reservations are highly recommended. The prix fixe cost is $90 per guest and $35 for children 12 and under.

The Terrace and Outdoor Gardens at Times Square Edition is located at 701 7th Ave 9th floor, New York, NY 10036. Visit https://www.terraceatedition.com/ and call (212) 261-5400.

Photo Credit: Nikolas Koenig