TIANA'S BAYOU ADVENTURE Takes Shape at Walt Disney World

TIANA’S BAYOU ADVENTURE

By: Jun. 29, 2023

TIANA'S BAYOU ADVENTURE Takes Shape at Walt Disney World

Broadwayworld is pleased to share some of the exciting news from Walt Disney World! The blue skies and sunshine of Frontierland at @WaltDisneyWorld are looking a bit more regal. @WaltDisneyImagineering installed the tiara-topped water tower that will be the centerpiece for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Soon you’ll be able to journey down to the bayou and celebrate Mardi Gras when the attraction opens in 2024 so make your plans and visit https://disneyworld.disney.go.com/.

Photo Credit: Provided by Walt Disney World




Review: Döner Haus-A Go-To Eatery in the East Village
TIANA'S BAYOU ADVENTURE Takes Shape at Walt Disney World
TRAPICHE Wines for Delightful Sipping and Pairing
LOKAL EATERY & BAR in Jersey City Debuts Lunch and July 4th Celebration

