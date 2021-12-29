TIA MARIA-Discover and Enjoy

Tia Maria is a one-of-a-kind liqueur brand that has products including Tia Maria Cold Brew Coffee Liqueur, Tia Maria Matcha Cream Liqueur, and their canned ready-to-drink Tia Maria Iced Coffee Frappe. While the company is most known for their Coffee Liqueur, there is a lot to explore. With holiday toasting, mixing cocktails, and winter sips, our readers will find Tia Maria to incomparable in presentation, flavor, and versatility.

Tia Maria is steeped in history and tradition. In the mid-17th century, a beautiful young Spanish aristocrat fled the turmoil colonial war on the island of Jamaica. She was accompanied by her maid who saved a family treasure. In a small jewelry box with black pearl earrings, there was also an ancient manuscript with the recipe for a mysterious liqueur. The recipe lay dormant for many years before being rediscovered in the 1940s by Dr. Kenneth Leigh Evans, who began to produce it and named it after the courageous woman, Tia Maria.

While the recipe is tried and true, Tia Maria Coffee Liqueur's bottling has evolved over the years. In February 2021, the brand announced the introduction of a completely new bottle design. Its bottle shape went from squat-shaped with gold stripes to soft, clean lines that create a timeless profile. Today, the Tia Maria bottle boasts bold red strokes to capture the brand's dynamic energy and a large label designed to highlight their Cold Brew method, ingredients of 100% Arabica coffee beans, and Madagascar vanilla.



Tia Maria has also launched a new ready-to-drink cocktail, the Tia Maria Iced Coffee Frappe. Using nitro technology is an innovative system that creates a velvety foam when the can is first opened to ensure the maximum product quality, consistency and a multisensory experience for the consumer. Bringing to life Tia Maria's one-of-a-kind personality, the new packaging has been created in collaboration with famed street artist, Karski, from the Netherlands. Karski adds, "I'm extremely happy that Tia Maria identifies its branding with my vibrant works of art. This ready-to-drink can has a unique appearance with its abstract design and 'one of a kind' colors."

In May 2021, Tia Maria announced the launch of their exclusive matcha cream liqueur. Created with natural Japanese green matcha tea extract, Tia Maria Matcha is a uniquely fresh yet indulgent liqueur. The green matcha tea extract provides natural caffeine and a floral twist on the creamy liqueur. Tia Maria Matcha encourages consumers to slow down from busy schedules and "take your matcha time." With an ABV of 17%, it is an ideal drink of choice for any occasion whether served over ice or used as a rich ingredient in cocktails like the Matcha-Tini.

For more information on Tia Maria and for cocktail recipes, please visit: https://www.tiamaria.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tia Maria