THE WORLD'S 50 BEST BARS 2020-Revealed in November

The World's 50 Best Bars 2020

The annual list of The World's 50 Best Bars, sponsored by Perrier, will be unveiled as part of a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, 5th November.

The announcement of The World's 50 Best Bars 2020 list follows on from the work of the 50 Best for Recovery programme, which has raised $1.24m to date for the hospitality sector. The initiative included providing grants to 236 businesses from 53 countries as a direct result of fundraising efforts, which included the Bid for Recovery auction, the publication of the Home Comforts e-cookbook and the generous support of 50 Best's partner brands.

During extensive consultations with industry figures, its Academy Chairs, bar owners, bartenders and partners, the 50 Best organisation received widespread support for releasing a ranking that aims to bind the community even closer together and provide positive news for bars as they enter the next stage of recovery from the global pandemic.

For 2020, 50 Best made a number of changes to its Academy structure, which now includes more than 540 anonymous industry experts who cast the votes to create the list of The World's 50 Best Bars. The Academy is also 50/50 gender balanced, there are 20 Academy Chairs in 20 new geographic regions, and - for the first time - the voting process and results are independently adjudicated by Deloitte. For more information about the structure of the Academy and the changes this year, please see this update.

The online event on 5th November will be preluded by four special award announcements in the weeks running up to the ceremony:

8th October - Michter's Art of Hospitality. This award is voted for by all members of The World's 50 Best Bars Academy, who are asked to name the bar where they received the single best hospitality experience during the voting period

15th October - Campari One To Watch. This award is given to a rising-star bar on the 51-100 list that has the potential to break into the main list in coming years

22nd October - Altos Bartenders' Bartender. This award is voted for by the bartenders behind those bars on this year's list, who are asked to name one peer who pushes the boundaries of what it means to be a great bartender

29th October - The World's 50 Best Bars 51-100 list. One week before the virtual awards ceremony, 50 Best will reveal those bars ranked from 51st to 100th in the world on its website and social media channels

Mark Sansom, Content Editor for The World's 50 Best Bars, says: "We have been in regular communication with bars and bartenders all over the world as part of our fundraising and support outreach programme, 50 Best for Recovery. For the entire period, we have been assessing the global situation of the venues who have been able to reopen and, at every turn, have been encouraged to produce a list that will give bars something positive to talk about and drinks lovers somewhere to look forward to visiting.

"We are well aware of the hardship hospitality venues the world over have experienced and the toll that Covid-19 has wreaked on our industry. However, we strongly believe that the announcement of The World's 50 Best Bars 2020 will provide a focal point and stimulus for bars as they enter the next stage of recovery. It is also important to recognise the passion, creativity and craft that has seen so many through this harrowing period and usher in some much-needed positivity as guests seek to return to outstanding bars."

On 5th November, the streamed ceremony will begin at 3pm UK time, culminating in the announcement of The World's Best Bar, sponsored by Perrier.

Elisa Gregori, Perrier International Business Unit Director, says: "The link between Perrier and the bar community is a century-old histoire d'amour. Perrier and its iconic green bottle has been on the tables of the world's best cafes and bars since 1863, bringing bubbly refreshment that comes directly from nature. This year, we are particularly proud to support The World's 50 Best Bars and show our appreciation to all the bars that have made the list during such a difficult period for the entire hospitality industry, which has been so heavily impacted by the pandemic."

Bars and cocktail lovers are invited to join the digital countdown of the list of The World's 50 Best Bars 2020 through The World's 50 Best Bars Facebook page and 50 Best Bars TV channel on YouTube.

About The World's 50 Best Bars

The World's 50 Best Bars, owned and organised by William Reed Business Media, provides a definitive list of the world's best drinking venues, voted for by an Academy of over 540 experts worldwide. The World's 50 Best Bars list has been published annually since 2009 and has become the most anticipated ranking for drinks professionals and cocktail aficionados across the world, with the awards the highlight of the bar industry calendar. The list of Asia's 50 Best Bars has been published since 2016. The World's 50 Best Restaurants list, also organised by William Reed Business Media, has been published since 2002.

How the voting works

The list is compiled by votes from The World's 50 Best Bars Academy, which comprises more than 540 drinks experts with 50/50 gender parity, including renowned bartenders and consultants, drinks writers and cocktail specialists from around the world. The Academy of voters is spread across 20 global geographic regions, headed by an Academy Chair who selects their region's voters, with the distribution of voters designed to reflect the relative development and sophistication of the drinks sector, and the concentration of quality bars, in each region. Each voter casts seven votes, based on their best bar experiences of the previous 15 months, of which at least three must be for bars located outside the voter's country of residence, except in the instance of USA, where they must vote for at least three bars outside their home state. Voters are required to remain anonymous and voting is confidential, secure and independently adjudicated by Deloitte.

About Perrier

Perrier is one of the world's most iconic natural sparkling mineral water brands, enjoyed in more than 140 countries, in five continents. A unique natural result of a series of several eruptions, mixing together rainwater and volcanic gas, Perrier is the Earth's first soft drink. Perrier was first bottled in the south of France in 1863. With its refreshingly unique bubbles and low mineral content, Perrier is perfect on its own, with a slice of lemon, or mixed with juices or spirits. The iconic green bottle and slim cans are recognised around the world as the number one sparkling mineral water.

Partners:

Perrier - Official Water Partner (The World's Best Bar)

Michter's - Official American Whiskey Partner (Michter's Art of Hospitality Award)

Nikka Whisky - Official Whisky of The World Partner (Nikka Highest Climber Award)

Disaronno - Official Italian Liqueur Partner (Disaronno Highest New Entry Award)

The London Essence Co. - Official Mixers Partner (London Essence Best New Opening Award)

Asahi Super Dry - Official Beer Partner

Heering Cherry Liqueur - Official Cherry Liqueur Partner (Heering Legend Of The List Award)

Altos Tequila - Official Tequila Partner (Altos Bartenders' Bartender Award)

Ketel One - Official Vodka Partner (Ketel One Sustainable Bar Award)

Campari - Official Bitters Partner (Campari One To Watch)

iichiko Saiten - Official Shochu Partner

Rémy Martin - Official Cognac Partner

Matusalem - Official Rum Partner (Commemorative scarves)

Mancino Vermouth - Official Vermouth Partner (Commemorative cocktail shakers)

Torres Brandy - Official Brandy Partner

For press materials, please register via the Media Centre to receive login details:

Registration: https://www.worlds50bestbars.com/asia/media-centre-registration.php

Online media centre: https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/#/sign-in

For more information, kindly send your enquiry to 50 Best's media agencies:

US PR Partner

Hanna Lee Communications

Contact: Hanna Lee

Phone: +1 646 752 1526

Email: worlds50bestbars@hannaleecommunications.com

Fact Sheet

Website: www.worlds50bestbars.com

Twitter: @50BestBars

Instagram: @50BestBars

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/50BestBars/

Listen to the new podcast: "Hospitality Forward"

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Z3CdEQ

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3ibdW7h

iHeartRadio: https://ihr.fm/2FlEynm

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The World's Best Bars

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You