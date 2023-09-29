THE WHISTLING KETTLE Presents Delightful Tea Selections

Sep. 29, 2023

THE WHISTLING KETTLE Presents Delightful Tea Selections

As the cool weather sets in, there’s nothing better than a warming cup of tea. We have a suggestion for a great gift for a tea lover or someone interested in exploring the fascinating world of teas. The Whistling Kettle has a wonderful selection that are a true luxury whether served iced, hot or as part of a cocktail mix.  And the good news for our readers is that they are finely curated without the high price.

The Whistling Kettle is the brainchild of Kevin and Meahgan Borowsky.  They started their business twenty years ago with a brick and mortar teahouse focused on loose teas.  Now, two decades later they have four locations and a growing, efficient e-commerce business. 

The Borowskys point out that tea isn’t just a drink, it’s a way of life.  With all the modern distractions, the simple act of sitting down and enjoying a cup of tea lets us slow down and enjoy life’s simple pleasures.

The Whistling Kettle’s Tea café-restaurants have introduced tea to people of all ages and the trend continues with online sales, selling innovative teas to new audiences, both male and female.

The Whistling Kettle also has stylish, sturdy travel mugs.  The porcelain mugs have abstract watercolor designs in three attractive colors.  Their double walled design and silicone travel lid keeps tea warm whenever you are on the go.

For the upcoming holidays in 2023, the company has announced festive seasonal flavors that are sure to please anyone on your list that includes Gingerbread Cookie, Maple Taffy, their best-selling Earl Grey Cream, and the popular Snowflake. Their special "Tea-of-the-Month"  variety gift box and new brewing infusers make tea-prep fresh and easy.

The Whistling Kettle’s teas make the perfect gift for friends, co-workers, neighbors, or family members. You’ll want to have these teas available for all your fall gatherings, Thanksgiving get-togethers, and of course for the December holidays.  For more information, please visit https://www.thewhistlingkettle.com/

