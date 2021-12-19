THE VICE WINE and their “Nightcap” Port Selection

Get to know The Vice Wine and a very special selection that is ideal for the holiday season. Their "Nightcap" 2018 Napa Valley Port of Petite Sirah is from a single vineyard in Calistoga, located in the most northern American Viticultural Area in Napa and one of America's most historic wine places.

Malek Amrani is the founder of The Vice Wine, a wine company that operates out of New York and Los Angeles. Since its founding in 2016, The Vice Wine has grown into a luxury brand to reflect the values of its founder that include top quality, sustainability and sophistication.

Amrani recently commented, "I've been a fan of Port for as long as I've been drinking wine. At The Vice, we love to innovate and showcase different varietals and styles of wine, from different regions of Napa."

Nightcap 2018 Napa Valley Port is a winemaker's dream and it will likely be remembered as the vintage of the decade. The Vice Wine harvested 12 different grape varietals in 2018 and Petite Sirah, the most concentrated of them all, was perfect varietal to craft the Napa Valley Vintage Port. It was produced with organically grown fruit, sustainable winemaking practices, and aged for 30 months in small American Oak barrels. The wine features aromas of plum, raisins, dark cherries and wood spice. The palate is coil and rich with deep flavors of chocolate, wood spice and ripe blackberries. The finish is smooth and stretches for minutes, commanding attentiveness and slow sipping. Decanting and cellaring will bring out dried fruits, tobacco and undernotes of coffee beans.

While Port wine is often thought of as an aperitif or dessert wine and a wonderful accompaniment for fruit and chocolate, The Vice Wine's Nightcap is much more versatile and can be easily paired with cheese boards, charcuterie platters and dishes like sushi or surf and turf entrees.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Vice Wine