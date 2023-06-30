THE STANDARD SPA Exclusive Retreat in Miami Beach

THE STANDARD SPA

Jun. 30, 2023

The Standard Spa, Miami Beach brings back its exclusive retreat, Camp Standard. After its inception in 2016, celebrating the hotel’s 10-year anniversary, the adults-only luxurious camp is returning to cover your summertime plans, August 24-27, 2023. 

Whether you're looking to disconnect from the hustle and bustle of daily life or connect with like-minded individuals, Camp Standard has it all covered. Offering a daily rotation of wellness activities, curated dinners, astrology readings, live music, wine tastings, fitness classes, arts and crafts, watersports and more, Camp Standard will be hosted by The Standard’s very own Camp Counselors. Weekend’s itinerary to be provided once guests have booked the experience.

Pack your bags, leave your worries behind, and get ready for a summer camp experience like no other. The offering is a three-night minimum room accommodation that includes workshops, activities, food & beverage credit, spa credit, taxes and resort fee. Special rates will be offered if guests are interested in extending their stay dates. Spa service reservations in advance are highly recommended. 

The pricing options are below:

Standard Medium:  Single Occupancy - $1,840, Double Occupancy - $2,690 

Standard Large: Single Occupancy - $1,980,  Double Occupancy - $2,830

Garden Medium: Single Occupancy - $1,945,  Double Occupancy - $2,795

Bath Terrace Medium:  Single Occupancy - $2,010,  Double Occupancy - $2,860

3-Night Package also includes: Fitness classes, creative workshops, daily activities, fitness classes, watersports, two curated dinners (Friday & Saturday), food & beverage and spa credits to enjoy at your leisure.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Standard Spa, Miami Beach



