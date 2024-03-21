THE STANDARD GRILL Presents a 'Girl Dinner' Deal through March

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



If you’re looking for a way to celebrate you and your favorite girls as we finish up the month, there’s great news. The Standard Grill has a ‘Girl Dinner’ offer that just got a little sweeter.

To celebrate Women’s History Month, the ever-popular restaurant's meal deal will let you and your gal friend mix and match any four starters, sides, or dessert items plus two martinis for just $80. While the offer is for parties of two, additional guests can be added to your party. Note that taxes and gratuity are not included.

People in the know visit The Standard Grill. The location in the Meatpacking District is ideal for those strolling the high line or shopping in the area. The menu features Modern American cuisine with a nice variety of dishes to suit all tastes, styles, and dietary preferences.

The Standard Grill is located at 848 Washington St, New York, NY 10014. For more information, visit https://www.thestandardgrill.com/ and call (212) 645-4100.

Photo Credit: The Standard Grill