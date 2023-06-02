THE RICHARDSON and BOULTON & WATT Present Refreshing Cocktail Recipes

By:
Warmer weather calls for colder sips to match. Cozy up to a warm breeze with a cool cocktail. Head to Brooklyn institution for billiards and a frozen cocktail with a twist at The Richardson, or make your way to the East Village and have the flavor of this summer mixed into a cocktail at Boulton & Watt. Both of the destinations offer outdoor patio spaces and a cool, summer cocktail menu with a selection of bright and refreshing flavors.  And here are some of their top recipes for our readers to craft at home.

Who: The Richardson

Name: Mrs. Jones

Description: This cocktail was inspired by the recent trend in everything from the 90's. But don’t be fooled, this cocktail is not a Cosmopolitan. But it may have been inspired by one. 

Ingredients:

-.75 oz Kumquat Super Juice

-.75 oz Hibiscus Infused Triple Sec (Giffard)

-1.5 oz House Vodka  (Grainger)

-2 dashes Orange Bitters

Method: Pour all ingredients into a cocktail shaker over ice. Strain into a chilled glass. 

Price: $15

Who: The Richardson

Name: Hubba Hubba

Description: This cocktail is a fun, refreshing & interesting riff on a ’spicy’ tequila sipper.

Ingredients: 

-.5 oz Pineapple Peppercorn Syrup

-.75 oz Lime Juice

-1 oz House Blanco Tequila  (Pueblo Viejo)

-1 oz House Reposado Tequila  (Arette)

Garnish: Citrus Salt

Method: Shake ingredients over ice. Strain into a double rocks glass over a big cube. Sprinkle salt on top

Price: $14

Who: Boulton & Watt

Name: Jetsetter Daydream

Description: Made with Bombay Premier Cru, murcian lemon, jasmine tea, matcha, vanilla, cream, egg white and the beloved Topo Chico, the Jetsetter Daydream is a perfectly balanced sip that offers both a refreshing summer taste and an exciting combination of innovative ingredients. 

Ingredients: 

-2 oz Bombay Premier Cru infused with Jasmine Tea

-1 oz Matcha Syrup

-.75 oz Lemon Juice

-1 oz Heavy Cream

-1 Egg White

-1 Bar Spoon Vanilla Syrup

-1 oz Topo Chico

Method: Add heavy cream, egg white and vanilla syrup in one shaker tin, and the Bombay Premier Cru, matcha syrup and lemon juice in the other tin. Shake the first tin vigorously. Strain into first tin into a second tin and shake vigorously for 15 seconds. Add Topo Chico to the glass and slowly pour tin into the middle of the glass. Top with sprinkled matcha tea powder and an edible flower.

Price: $20

The Richardson is located at 451 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222. Visit: https://www.therichardsonnyc.com/.  

Boulton & Watt is located at 5 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009. Visit: https://www.boultonandwattnyc.com/

Photo Credit: “Mrs. Jones” Cocktail Provided by The Richardson



