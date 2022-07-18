THE MONTAUK BEACH HOUSE Brings Vegan Eats to the Hamptons with NYC Favorite BEATNIC

Hamptons staple, the Montauk Beach House and vegan eatery, Beatnic (formerly by CHLOE.) are joining forces to bring high-quality, delicious, vegan dishes to the Hamptons for the very first time.

Hotel guests of the Montauk Beach House will be able to experience delectable vegan eats poolside along with the hotel's regular menu while enjoying everything the Montauk Beach House has to offer such as live DJs, pool-side shopping and more. The menu will be offered daily through Labor Day Weekend.

Together, Montauk Beach House and Beatnic will fuse together a quintessential beachy boutique essence with bold flavors of reimagined, creative vegan food, to create a summer of personality and vibrance.

The Beatnic and Montauk Beach House teams came together to craft the perfect, pool-side menu for vegans and meat eaters alike. Some of the items include:

-Lobster Rolls (MBH Exclusive), made with a pretzel bun, heart of palm, lemon juice, celery, red onion, vegan remoulade and dill, with Old Bay seasoning.

-Air Baked Chicky Dippers & Fries, Beatnic's super crispy jackfruit chicky dippers, served with a choice of sauce and fries.

-Guac Burger made from a lentil and pea protein patty, served with guac, corn salsa, lettuce, tomato, onion, tortilla strips, and chipotle aioli on a whole grain bun.

-Buffalo Cauli Poppers made from breaded cauliflower, buffalo sauce, almond parm, tofu cream and parsley. Hands down the best cauliflower bites you've ever had!

-Kale Caesar Salad with kale, romaine lettuce, shiitake mushroom bacon, tomato, avocado, almond parm (a vegan take on parmesan cheese), maple croutons and a vegan caesar dressing.

-Beatnic's iconic small batch Mac n Cheeze, made fresh to order from sweet potato cashew "cheeze" sauce, shiitake mushroom bacon and almond parm (a vegan take on parmesan cheese).

-Summer Street Corn with red pepper, almond parm (a vegan take on parmesan cheese), chipotle aioli, and cilantro.

The partnership is a true testament to the impact both brands have on their respective audiences. Bringing a New York City favorite to a Montauk mainstay was a natural next step for both brands.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Montauk Beach House this summer. There are surprisingly few vegan options in the Hamptons so we are excited bring some of our Beatnic fan favorites to their menu!" Catey Mark Meyers, President of Beatnic.

"I am really excited about our collaboration with Beatnic this summer. For the past 3 years, more and more of our guests have been asking for vegan and, or, dairy free options and I'm sure that the menu additions from the Beatnic team will definitely give them some tasty meat alternatives." Yannis Papagiannis, Director of Operations of Montauk Beach House.

For more information on both brands visit: Montauk Beach House: www.thembh.com or visit their Instagram @thembh

Beatnic: www.eatbeatnic.com or visit their Instagram @eatbeatnic

About Montauk Beach House: The Montauk Beach house is situated in the heart of Downtown Montauk, just a block away from the Atlantic Ocean surf beaches, and a short stroll to Montauk's shops, restaurants, bars and cafés. A boutique hotel, the Montauk Beach House boasts an active daytime environment and a comfortable, warm, chill-out-by-the-fire-with-friends-having-fun vibe at night. A social gathering space for you to eat, drink, be relaxed, and make memories. In the summer you will find a laid-back East Coast vibe with great entertainment, special events, and unique offerings to fill the summer calendar with one common theme: "to show guests a different path; a unique alternative to summers in Montauk."

About Beatnic: Beatnic is a purpose-fueled company committed to providing 100% vegan, 100% delicious food that debuted in New York City in 2015. Beatnic offers a creative vegan menu of house-made salads, burgers, sandwiches, and baked sweets. A destination for vegans and omnivores alike, Beatnic continues to innovate in the category while staying true to the brand's creative, inclusive, and vibrant core values. Beatnic's headquarters are in New York City with its flagship location in Greenwich Village; there are ten restaurants located in NY, Providence, and Boston.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Montauk Beach House and Beatnic