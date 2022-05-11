THE LAMBS CLUB Re-Opens for Lunch

The Lambs Club, the iconic New York restaurant in the heart of the theatre district, has just re-launched luncheon service with Chef Michael White as executive chef, in partnership with Grand Tour Hospitality. The restaurant has reopened for lunch for the first time since March 2020. It is a top destination for New Yorkers, theatergoers, guests of the city and area business people.



The Lambs Club now features a new lunch menu including appetizers such as Asparagus Soup with creme fraiche and basil and Smoked Salmon with cucumber, avocado, and caviar. It is followed by a selection of salads and sandwiches including a Chopped salad with olives, artichokes, piquillo peppers, bibb lettuce, crispy pita, oregano, red wine vinaigrette; Grilled Vegetable salad with stracciatella, calabrian chili, lemon; Club sandwich with turkey, bacon, lettuce, avocado, tomato, egg, french fries; and a Veggie Burger made with lentils and topped with gruyere and sprouts.

Also offered are lunch-only entrees like Chicken Paillard with coraline, cherry tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, and plates found on the dinner menu including Trofie with lobster, scallops, clams, spicy tomato sauce and Halibut with carrot, ramps, nettles.

The Lambs Club is located at 132 W 44th St, New York, NY 10036. For more information, please visit https://www.thelambsclub.com/.

Photo Credit: Evan Sung