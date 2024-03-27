THE JOY OF SAKE Comes to NYC 4/11

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Joy of Sake, the world’s largest sake tasting outside Japan, returns to NYC on April 11th with a record 578 competition-level sakes available to taste alongside sake-inspired appetizers from top restaurants. Exciting newcomers like the recently opened Ilis, Mishik and Sake No Hana join returning favorites Bond St, Sakagura, Gugu Room, Rule of Thirds, Cha An, Sen Sakana, Taru, Juban, Sen Sag Harbor, Amami Bar & Restaurant, Towa, Yopparai and Zuma.

Celebrating 20 years since it debuted in NYC in 2004, The Joy of Sake showcases the ancient art of sake-brewing with a walkaround tasting where attendees are able to taste the full spectrum of sake styles in the premium daiginjo, ginjo and junmai categories from every sake-brewing region in Japan, including over 300 sakes not otherwise available in the U.S. Sakes are grouped by category so attendees can explore each in depth, including recipients of silver and gold awards from the U.S. National Sake Appraisal, a rigorous blind tasting conducted by 10 judges from the U.S. and Japan. This is an opportunity to sample bottles of the actual competition entries in excellent condition.

The Joy of Sake will take place on Thursday, April 11th from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm at the Metropolitan Pavilion located at 125 West 18th Street, NYC. Tickets for the event are $130 and can be purchased at www.joyofsake.com. Follow on Instagram @joyofsake.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Joy of Sake