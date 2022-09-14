Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 14, 2022  
THE HIDDEN SEA-Delightful Wines Making a Difference in the Environment

The Hidden Sea has wines that our readers should know about as we approach The 14th annual Climate Week NYC from September 19th to September 25th, an event that promotes awareness and action. The Hidden Sea is a perfect example of environmental consciousness and making a difference.

While tackling climate change is a daunting task, The Hidden Sea is asking people to take a very easy and enjoyable first step. Simply drink wine! The mission-based wine brand offers oenophiles a chance to sip with purpose.

Inspired by the global need to address plastic waste, in 2015, entrepreneur Justin Moran and retired AFL star Richie Vandenberg, founded The Hidden Sea to honor Australia's oceanic heritage and make a positive, verifiable impact on the planet.

For every bottle of The Hidden Sea sold, the company removes and recycles 10 plastic bottles from the ocean. To date, The Hidden Sea has removed over 13.7 million bottles with a goal of one billion by 2030.

The Hidden Sea's wines are an ideal choice for sipping and pairing. Enjoy them with friends and family for all the good times ahead. The Hidden Sea's Red Blend, Rosé, and Chardonnay are all vegan-friendly. Our readers will like to know that the three delightful wine selections are both accessible and affordable.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience The Hidden Sea wines. Consumers can purchase them from select stores nationwide, or by visiting thehiddensea.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Hidden Sea

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


