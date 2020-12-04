TERVIS Drinkware Has Your Gift Giving Covered

We recently learned a lot about the marvelous products by Tervis drinkware. Our readers should put Tervis on their radar for holiday gifting and everyday use. In addition to their many stock selections, the company offers unparalleled options for shoppers to thoughtfully customize drinkware with photos and logos to make gifts truly special.

Here's a little company history. The world's first insulated tumbler was invented in 1946 by Detroit engineers Frank Cotter and G. Howlett Davis who used the first three letters of their last names as the company's moniker, Tervis. The tall cylindrical tumblers captured the interest of an adventurous, entrepreneurial family who purchased the product rights to Tervis in the 1960s, and moved the company to their home state of Florida. In subsequent years, Tervis improved and expanded upon the original design and introduced decorations, emblems and colors to create drinkware as unique as their consumers. Tervis now offers tumblers in numerous sizes, water bottles, sippy cups and wine glasses, in thousands of original and licensed designs, emblems, and a full complement of accessories. It is especially impressive that the third generation family-owned-and-operated business now employs more than 900 people and is celebrating 70 years of success. Tervis' tradition of well-designed, high quality products, and stellar service endures to this day.

Take a look at the remarkable array of attractive, durable products that suit every lifestyle imaginable.

-Stainless Steel Tumblers - These sturdy tumblers come in 12, 20, and 30-ounce sizes. They are available in a wide variety of styles that include Star Wars, Disney favorites, DC Comic Characters, and attractive patterns like their Simple Compass or Tie Dye Dragonfly.

-Wide Mouth Bottles - The bottles are leak proof, all day cold, and are very easy to add ice to. They come in 24, 32, and 40-ounce sizes in a great variety colors and styles.

-Slim Bottles - These bottles come in a 17 and a 25-ounce slim carafe size. They are perfect for bringing your favorite beverages on a picnic or to the beach.

-Stemless Wine -These 12-ounce insulated beverage cups are the ideal size for enjoying wine or any beverage of your choice. The Stemless Wine's fashionable selections are just the right size to take along wherever you go.

-Classic Tumblers - The 10-ounce Wavy Tumblers are what every kid needs in choices that include "Big Brother," Insects, Sesame Street's Elmo, and Batman. Larger tumblers are offered in 16 and 24-ounce sizes in a plethora of colors and prints.

-Water Bottles - Hydrate and hydrate some more with a fantastic selection of water bottles that are attractive and easy to take on your next hike or to the gym.

-Mugs - This drinkware features a handle and a travel lid. They make a welcome gift for busy parents, teachers, and all your favorite people.

-Accessories - The FinalStraw is a handy, collapsable reusable straw. Tervis also sells additional lids and sporty 4ocean Bracelets.

Be sure to check out Tervis' Artist's Series with a beautiful selection of colorful patterns. And shoppers will love the Fan Shop with items for sports enthusiasts and entertainment buffs.

You can feel good about buying items from Tervis. They are proud to run a business that is sustainable and environmentally conscious. With Tervis Drinkware there is something for everyone on your list from kids and teens to adults of all ages. Their slogan "Made for a Better Life" defines their products. For more information, where to purchase Tervis Drinkware, and to place an order, please visit https://www.tervis.com/. Take notice of the special deals that Tervis regularly offers!

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tervis Drinkware

