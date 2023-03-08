TACOMBI Taqueria for Delicious and Authentic Mexican Tastes

Tacombi, with a location at the Empire State Building on 33rd Street, is where you will discover delicious Mexican tastes that transport you south of the border. Tacombi connects people to the authentic food and culture of Mexico. Founded in 2006 on the beaches of Mexico, it's no wonder the brand is expanding and now operates 15 taquerias across New York City, Miami, and the greater Washington D.C area. Their guests simply love the experience and the price point is just right for a delicious casual meal.

Bringing together distinct flavors, ingredients, traditions and techniques from across Mexico's 32 states, Tacombi's menu offers a variety of tacos and other Mexican snacks alongside ice-cold beer, cocktails and house-made juices.

We visited Tacombi in Midtown for lunch. It's ideal for people touring and shopping in the area, taking in an event at MSG, and for rail commuters. The festive, casual atmosphere, open kitchen, and efficient service, and easy to order system makes a visit to Tacombi seamlesss.

Start out with some of the best guacamole in the city. The generous portion of fresh creamy avocado, perfectly seasoned is a great table share. There are a number of tempting Taco and Tostadas choices. The Beef Birria is a savory brisket recipe from Jalisco. The Al Pastor is made Mexico City style with tender marinated pork topped with a slice of fresh, sweet pineapple. You can't resist the Baja Crispy Fish Taco with beer-battered Pacific Cod. We'll be back soon for their Quesadilla selections and Burritas. Tacombi is also open for breakfast serving Breakfast Tacos that are available all day. And they serve a Kid's Menu with yummy choices for youngsters all priced at $4. It includes, Crispy Fish, Quesadilla and refreshing drinks.

The beverage menu is ideal to accompany food choices. Cocktails include their Margarita, Spicy Margarita, Paloma and a refreshing favorite, the Sandia Santa with tequila watermelon and lime. There are wines and Cervesas that include Mexican Monopolio beer. Join Tacombi for Happy Hour and bring your friends from 4:00 to 7:00 pm, Monday to Friday.

In 2015, without local sources who could meet their standards for freshness and flavor, Tacombi crafted its own line of products under the brand Vista Hermosa. Bringing a taste of Mexico into homes, the Vista Hermosa products include tortillas, totopos (tortilla chips) and frozen burritos, are made with simple and traditional ingredients and without any GMOs or artificials, and are available at over 2000 retail locations nationally.

You'll be impressed by The Tacombi Foundation, a nonprofit organization with a mission to advance Mexican communities through education and food accessibility. As part of their mission, The Tacombi Community Kitchen provides food for people in need by donating thousands of quality and reliable Mexican meals prepared in at Tacombi taquerias.

It's good to know that Tacombi has take out, delivery and catering options. For more information and locations, visit their web site at https://www.tacombi.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tacombi