TACOMBI Opens in the East Village

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Tacombi just opened a new location in the East Village on July 12th.  It is located on 139 East 12th Street, on the corner of 3rd Avenue. This taqueria will serve as the first counter-service only location with the Master Taqueros at the forefront of the restaurant, reminiscent of those found across Mexico. 

Tacombi’s newest East Village location will serve a different menu from what you would find at other Tacombi taquerias, which consists of five tacos:
 

-Tacos al Pastor, thin slices of marinated Mexico City style spit-roasted pork topped with pineapple

-Tacos de Suadero, traditional slow-braised beef tacos from Mexico City named after the cut of meat

-Tacos de Ribeye, with cilantro, onions, salsa ranchera and lime

-Tacos de Longaniza, ground pork seasoned with garlic, dried chiles, achiote, cumin and clove, cooked with the meat of the suadero

-Tacos de Milanesa, a twist on a Mexican staple, this plant-based version is made with a blend of spices, flaxseed and roasted mushrooms, that are breaded and lightly fried

The taqueria will also serve beer and to-go cocktails including the Margarita Clásica and the Sandía Santa, made with watermelon, lime and tequila.  Additionally, Tacos de Guisados, or morning tacos, will be available for breakfast daily, and come in two varieties: Huevos con Longaniza with potatoes and longaniza, and Huevos con Papas, with eggs and potatoes.

The East Village taqueria will be open for breakfast tacos and coffee from 8am to 10:45am, and lunch and dinner from 11am to 11pm. For more information visit www.tacombi.com or follow @tacombi on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Provided by Tacombi



