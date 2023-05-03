TACOMBI Celebrates Cinco de Mayo with Fundraiser for The Tacombi Foundation

To celebrate Cinco de Mayo, we wanted to share details from Tacombi and their fundraiser for The Tacombi Foundation, a certified 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a mission to advance Mexican communities through education and food accessibility.

On 5/5, 100% of the proceeds from all orders in-store in NYC, DC and Miami along with those ordered on the Tacombi app and website will go to The Tacombi Foundation, feeding people in the local community who are facing food insecurity.

To date, The Tacombi Foundation has raised $320,000 and through ongoing initiatives over the past three years, they have been able to donate more than 600,000 meals to neighbors in need. This year, the goal is to raise enough funds for 140,000 meals.

As part of the foundation, The Tacombi Foundation provides food for people in need by donating thousands of Mexican meals a week to those who don't know where their next meal will come from. Prepared in the kitchens of Tacombi taquerias, they are made with the same high quality food and traditional recipes that all Tacombi guests enjoy in their taquerias.

Tacombi is the food and beverage brand whose mission is to connect people to the food and culture of Mexico. Founded in 2006 on the beaches of Playa del Carmen, the brand now operates 15 taquerias.

For more information on Tacombi, locations and products, please visit https://www.tacombi.com/.

Photo Credit: MAX + CO



