Support WOMEN OWNED Small Businesses with Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Marketplace

Women's History Month is celebrated in March and women owned businesses take the spotlight. Here's some to know about!

Supported by Brewing the American Dream and available on the Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream Marketplace, these women-owned and founded small businesses offer unique, specialty goods that are available for online purchase with nationwide delivery.

CharBoy's - Premium Sauces and Spices: Founded by Chicago-based veteran, Pamela Jones, CharBoy's Sauces are a great option for char grilling, marinating, or cooking your favorite dish. CharBoy's products are lower in sodium and sugar than most major brands in the category, making it a healthier option for families, chefs, and restaurants. ($9.99 each; Available on the Brewing American Dream Marketplace)

Egunsi Foods - West African Soups and Sauces: Founded by 'Yemisi Awosan in 2017, who was born in Nigeria, raised in New England, and currently resides in NYC. Egunsi Foods brings the tastes and flavors 'Yemisi missed from her childhood in West Africa to people's kitchens in a snap. ($59.99 for the brand's Introductory Bundle; Available on the Brewing American Dream Marketplace)

Jessie's Nutty Cups - Handcrafted Peanut Butter Cups: Founded by Jessica Taige and based in Brooklyn, NY, Jessie's Nutty Cups takes rich, Belgian chocolate and creamy peanut butter (roasted in-house) to create the perfectly nutty, two-bite treat. With seven signature flavors, ranging from the Original to PBJ to Dark Sea Salt, as well as rotating flavors of the month, there is sure to be something for everyone! ($21.00 for the brand's Signature Nutty Assortment; Available on the Brewing American Dream Marketplace)

Nuts+Nuts USA, Inc - Almonds & Cashews: Founded by a trio of sisters, Nuts+Nuts brings native nuts together with local ingredients and roasting methods. Inspired by their childhood in Indonesia, home of some of the world's best cashews, the team works directly with family-owned farmers and producers to create the tastiest nut mixes. ($32.00 for the brand's Java Farm Box; Available on the Brewing American Dream Marketplace)

Trade Street Jam Co. - Craft Jams: Trade Street Jam Co. is a craft jam company, founded by Ashley Rouse, where fresh and funky flavor combos meet farm-to-table southern hospitality. The brand's jam kitchen started in Charlotte, North Carolina, but is now based in Brooklyn, New York. ($42.00 for the brand's Signature Trio Gift Set; Available on the Brewing American Dream Marketplace)

Umi Organic - Organic Noodles and Sauces: Founded by Lola Milholland, Umi Organic makes fresh ramen noodles and noodle-and-sauce kits in Portland, Oregon. After taking a week-long noodle-making workshop, Lola realized that a local organic ramen noodle brought together her work in food advocacy with her lifelong study of Japanese language and culture, thus creating a business that merged her two passions.($38.00 for the brand's Umi Ramen Sampler; Available on the Brewing American Dream Marketplace)

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Samuel Adams/Brewing the American Dream