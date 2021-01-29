Support Black Owned EATERIES in South Florida

February is Black History Month! The US is bursting with Black entrepreneurs, creatives, musicians and businesses-and many of those businesses happen to be food-related. So before the holiday month is over, support black businesses by dining at one of these restaurants located in South Florida.

C-Food Shack at The Lincoln Eatery: C-Food Shack is the first U.S. location for the Caribbean seafood concept, with its original location in Nassau, Bahamas. Created by Black Business owner, Laron Culmer, who also serves as executive chef, C Food Shack has been cooking up a storm for the Bahamian public since 2013. Appetizers include Bahamian Conch Salad ($15); Jalapeño Cheddar Conch Poppers ($10) with Junkanoo sauce consisting of spicy citrus aioli; and Fish in Da Bag ($20), grouper nuggets, fried conch and 3 jumbo fried shrimp all tossed in a bag with homemade hand cut fries, guava ketchup, hot sauce and a coconut bread roll. Vegan patrons can indulge in the guilt-free Double Tacos ($11), made with spicy curry chickpeas in a crispy pita with pickled red cabbage and cucumber chutney. A selection of entrees is also available and includes the Captain Bahamas Surf and Turf Burger ($17), fried conch, bacon, mozzarella, cheddar cheese and Junkanoo sauce on a Kaiser bun; the Floribbean Fried Conch Pita Deluxe ($17), featuring crunchy pita, fried conch, iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, mozzarella, cheddar cheese and green onion tartar sauce; and the C Food Signature 3 Cheese Mac and Cheese (price varies) made with a choice of lobster tail, jumbo shrimp, blackened mahi or mahi crab. Those with dietary preferences can select the Build Your-Own C Food Burger (prices vary), where they can choose from a selection of breads and proteins. Visit: http://www.thelincolneatery.com/c-food-shack/.

Simply Good Pizza at The Lincoln Eatery: The Lincoln Eatery, Miami Beach's first modern food hall, announces the opening of Simply Good Pizza, a new pizza bar focused on creating a sense of community in Miami Beach by sourcing fresh ingredients from local farmers and purveyors while giving back to those in need. Helmed by Richard Fuentes and Max Pierre, hospitality veterans who have worked within Miami's culinary field extensively, Simply Good Pizza's overall goal is to promote inclusivity and support local purveyors and businesses in South Florida. As minorities, Pierre and Fuentes created Simply Good Pizza with the intention of starting a social conversation about advocacy, while also serving a diverse array of flavorful pies. Simply Good Pizza's values are cemented in the importance of community evolution and giving back. Visit: https://www.simplygoodpizza.com/.

Rosie's at Copper Door B&B: They serve a diverse range of sweet and savory menu options, sandwiches, breakfast items and fresh, baked goods. All dishes are plated with vintage dinnerware and served on the restaurant's scenic patio, decorated with potted plants and a floral archway by local designer Say Sukii that leads to a covered pergola. Menu highlights include Shrimp & Grits ($12) with stone-ground grits, roasted tomato, fennel, sausage; Orange Honey Cinnamon Bun ($6) made with bee pollen; and Pull Pork Benedict ($13) made with rosemary hollandaise, roasted onion, egg and a house biscuit. Rosie's also serves uniquely delicious offerings such as Cardamom Waffles ($9) with macerated strawberries, pistachio brittle, whipped cream and Dutch Baby Pancake ($10) with vanilla yogurt, pear, blueberries, almond, lemon honey. Visit: https://rosiesmia.com/index.html.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Rosie's at Copper Door B & B