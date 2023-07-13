Summer WINE TIME with Sea Sun Vineyards, Emmolo Wines and Mer Soleil Wines

By: Jul. 13, 2023

Get ready to combine the four crucial S’s of summer, sea, sun, sand, and sips.  We are sharing with our readers a “Wine and Summer Activity Itinerary” that includes the delicious, summer-centric wines from three impressive wineries, Sea Sun VineyardsEmmolo Wines, and Mer Soleil Wines. Don’t just pair your wine with food, pair it also with your warm weather experiences. The accessible wines we are featuring are meant to be enjoyed, and what better way than with your favorite summer activities. 

Start with a Sunrise Sipper: No, it’s not too early! Summer, unarguably, has some of the best sunrises. Combine the morning view with a perfectly timed hike and a bottle of Sea Sun Pinot Noir 2021 (SRP: $20), and you have the start of the most idyllic summer day. Best served chilled, this Pinot has scents of baked cherries, vanilla and brown spice. The grapes for this wine come from premier coastal regions in California that shift annually for the best sourcing.  Enjoy every new day in style with Sea Sun Pinot Noir 2021.

From Water to Wine: When it comes to cooling off in the summer, being around water is expected and being around chilled white wine is a no-brainer. Whether you’re hopping on the water skis yourself or giggling as you watch everyone wipe out, Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc 2022 (SRP: $22) should be in everyone’s glass for bright citrus, crispy acidity, and overall freshness.  The grapes for this wine that are sourced from the Suison Valley lend a smooth texture and mineral character while the grapes from Napa give the wine a bright and fresh citrus acidity.  Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc 2022 is a wine that is bound to keep everyone cool and satisfied.  


End with Beachy Bottles: Get your blanket, sweatshirt, and 2021 Mer Soleil Chardonnay Reserve Santa Lucia (SRP: $24) ready for a day-closing beach picnic complete with snacks and good vibes. Creamy, yet fresh, this wine is perfectly balanced and round with highlighted by notes of lemon squares easing into lively acidity. The St. Lucia Highlands, just 40 minutes south of Monterey, California has the ideal growing conditions for Chardonnay grapes. Get sandy and sippy surrounded by ocean sounds while you savor 2021 Mer Soleil Chardonnay Reserve Santa Lucia.

Have these pleasurable wines ready for every memorable summer moment to sip and share. Because these three wines pair so well with with summer foods, have some them ready for your next soiree. And visit the producer's web sites to learn more about them.

Photo Credit: Provided by the Producers   



