St. Patrick's Day Cocktail Recipes with a Variety of Fine Spirits

Move over Irish Whiskey. St. Patrick's Day celebrations can be enjoyed with a wide variety of fine spirits. We have five unique recipes that create drinks with delightful taste profiles. They use Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, Grace O'Malley Heather Infused Irish Gin, Disaronno Originale, Broken Shed Vodka, and Bribon Blanco. Raise a glass to honor the luck of the Irish with these beautiful, festive cocktails that also usher in the spring season.

Gunpowder of Middle Earth

Ingredients:

-1.5oz Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

-.5 fresh kiwi peeled and cubed*

-.5oz lemon juice

-.5oz simple syrup

* can use 1.25 oz kiwi puree alternative

Method: Combine all ingredients in a shaker and muddler to create flavor. Add ice to vessel and toss. Double strain into coupe glass. Garnish with slice of kiwi.

Westport Rose (Named after one of the homes of Grace O'Malley, Irish Pirate Queen)

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Grace O'Malley Heather Infused Irish Gin

-.75 oz sweet white Vermouth (for ex. Lillet Blanc)

-1 barspoon Aperol

-4 dashes Rose Bitters (for ex. The Bitter Truth)

-Garnish: Rose petal

Method: Fill a mixing glass with ice cubes and add the ingredients. Stir on ice, then strain into a coupe or martini glass. Add the rose petal to garnish.

Disaronno Sour

Ingredients:

- 1.5 oz Disaronno Originale

- .5 oz Fresh lemon juice

- .2 oz Sugar syrup

- Egg white



Method: Shake all the ingredients with ice. Garnish with a slice of lemon.

Broken Sour

Ingredients:

- 2 oz Broken Shed Vodka

- 1 oz McGuinness Melon

- 3 oz Club Soda

- Lime slice



Method: Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with lime slice.

Tequila Sour

- 2 ounces Bribon Blanco

- 2 ounces egg white, from about 2 large eggs

- 1 ounces fresh lime juice

- .5 ounce simple syrup

- Tiny pinch sea salt, optional

- Crushed ice

Method: Add the tequila, lemon juice, lime juice, syrup, bitters, and egg white to a cocktail shaker without ice. Shake for 15 seconds. Then add the ice to the cocktail shaker. Shake again for 30 seconds. Strain the drink into a glass and enjoy.

