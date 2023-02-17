SUSHI BY BOU, The Modern Speakeasy-Omakase Concept Expands to Queens

Modern speakeasy-inspired omakase concept Sushi by Boū - known for reimagining the omakase experience has announced the opening of Bayside, Queens (38-29 Bell Blvd Bayside, NY 11361) on February 16th as the first expansion to Queens for the growing brand. Part of their major expansion plans, the newest opening will bring the total location count for Sushi by Boū to 12 locations and sister brands Sushi Suite, Omakaseed and Fins and Scales to 17 total across New York, New Jersey, Chicago, and South Florida since its initial launch in 2017.

Its Hospitality Group simplevenue and Founders Michael Sinensky and Erika London alongside newly appointed Partner and Chief Hospitality Officer renowned hospitality and nightlife expert Richie Romero, plan to add at least another dozen locations in 2023, including its newest borough in Queens.

Each restaurant brings incredible concepts to micro-restaurants located within underutilized spaces within existing venues. Its flagship brand Sushi by Boū changed the sushi counter experience in America, it offers a modern take on the classic old-school Sushi Counter, providing a glimpse at the hustle and bustle of Japan's food culture, combined with a truly unique, personalized culinary experience.

As part of the bespoke and discovery speakeasy dining experience with Sushi by Boū, each location has a customized theme to offer a unique new memorable guest experience. Other themes include: 90s Hip Hop, Roaring '20s, Disco, Whiskey Library and Tokyo Alley. The new Bayside location will draw inspiration from the Disco Era where guests boogie to hits from 70s and 80s pop/disco/dance. To find the speakeasy location, guests will enter through Greek restaurant Baraki and head to the back of the venue to discuss the Omakase seats featuring the sushi counter experience while listening to music from the disco era. When the weather warms up, the space will have an outdoor patio to welcome the new season. Their seasoned sushi chefs then expertly guide guests through the timed Omakase experience. Guests may sit back and let the chef decide their menu and unique libations ($60 with a 12-course omakase) or ($100 with a 17-course omakase aka the Bou-gie upgrade featuring five additional seasonal courses) both for 60 minutes.

Delicacies featured include:

Hamachi (yellowtail).

Botan Ebi (spotted prawn).

Ikura (salmon roe).

Hotate (scallop).

O-Toro (fatty tuna).

Unagi (bbq eel).

Their signature Wagyuni ('surf and turf').

Hand rolls and other sushi favorites utilizing the freshest highest-quality fish sourced locally and globally are available upon request, along with additional a la carte specialties and seasonal mochi ice cream for dessert.

Sushi by Boū Bayside is located at (38-29 Bell Blvd Bayside, NY 11361) and will be open for dinner Thursday: 5pm-11pm; Friday/Saturday: 5pm-12am; Sunday: 5pm-10pm. Reservations can be made at sushibybou.com or Opentable

ABOUT Sushi by Boū:

Sushi by Boū is changing the sushi scene across America. With an ever-growing list of locations, Sushi by Boū brings a high-end Omakase experience to the people in a fun, speakeasy environment. The timed Omakase (30-minute and 60-minute options) is served at intimate 4- to 12- seat counters and features the freshest of fish, both locally sourced and brought in from all over the world. The seasoned sushi chefs serve you directly, guiding you through the meal and providing a truly exclusive experience. The elegant cuisine is greatly complimented by a selection of handmade cocktails, imported sake, and rare Japanese whiskeys. For more information, visit sushibybou.com or email info@sushibybou.com. Follow on Instagram @sushibybou_

ABOUT SIMPLEVENUE:

SimpleVenue is an NYC-based hospitality group led by restaurateurs and Founders Michael Sinensky and Erika London alongside newly appointed Partner and Chief Hospitality Officer Richie Romero, specializing in micro restaurants and bringing incredible concepts to underutilized spaces. With over 15 years of experience, simplevenue brings an elegant and new-age touch to a classic take on the old-school Sushi Counter. Sushi by Boū and sister brand Sushi Suite currently have locations inside a number of hotels up and down the East Coast, including the Sanctuary Hotel (Times Square) and Hotel 32|32 (NoMad), and Bosque (Chelsea) in New York City; Hotel Lincoln and Claridge House and The Emily in Chicago; and Salt7 (Fort Lauderdale) and SLS Brickell (Miami) in South Florida; and Ani Ramen in Jersey City, NJ. Also under the SimpleVenue umbrella are Fins and Scales, which offers a timed Kosher omakase experience, and Omakaseed, a collaboration with Vegan Warrior Project, which offers a timed plant-based Omakaseed experience. More venues nationwide are in the pipeline. SimpleVenue connects experiential food and beverage concepts with world-class venues to transform under-utilized real estate into revenue-generating spaces. For more information, email info@simplevenue.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sushi by Boū