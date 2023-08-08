SUNRISE SENIOR LIVING Partners with Broadway Cares

SUNRISE SENIOR LIVING Partners with Broadway Cares

By: Aug. 08, 2023

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway, has partnered with Sunrise Senior Living to ensure residents have access to one of New York City’s most iconic cultural institutions with theater-related benefits for Sunrise's senior residents. The partnership is one of several programming opportunities intended to keep residents connected to the cultural scene of NYC.

While move-ins have just commenced, The Apsley community is made up of vibrant, cosmopolitan, lifelong New Yorkers who are seeking to maintain their sophisticated lifestyle while entering this new chapter of life. The Apsley brings a new level of elegance to the senior living industry on the Upper West Side and has recently welcomed its first residents.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, a national nonprofit organization that raises funds for AIDS-related causes across the United States, helping provide life saving medications, health care, nutritious meals, counseling and emergency financial assistance to those suffering from the disease. We applaud The Apsley for this unique and progressive partnership.

For more information on Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, please visit https://broadwaycares.org/.

For more information on The Apsley, please visit https://www.sunriseseniorliving.com/communities/ny/the-apsley.

Photo Credit: Optimist Consulting



