SUMMERTIME FROZEN COCKTAILS â€“ Refreshing and Easy to Mix Recipes

SUMMERTIME FROZEN COCKTAILS

Stock your bar and bring the taste of the tropics home. Try out three fun frozen cocktails to top off your summer. Here are some simple at-home recipes for refreshingly cold, delicious drinks that you can easily make. Enjoy them in the backyard, poolside, or at your next socially distanced happy hour. Check out these ever pleasing cocktails and the wonderful brands that are recommended in the recipes.

Croft Pink FrosÃ©

This is a delightful frosty summertime drink.

Ingredient:

This drink uses the first ever rosÃ© Port Croft Pink

Method: Place the bottle of Port in the freezer for 12-24 hours before combining it with ice cubes in a blender until smooth and ready to drink.

Port Lemonade

This refresher is sure to impress.

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Fonseca BIN 27 Port

-1.5 oz Vodka

-2 oz Lemonade

Method: Fill a highball glass with ice. Add all of the ingredients and stir well. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

Chambord Blush Slush

This is a French twist on the classic FrosÃ©.

Ingredients:

-5 oz rosÃ© (frozen)

-1.5 oz Chambord

-1 oz Cranberry Juice

-0.5 oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

Method: Add ingredients into a blender with a handful of ice. Mix ingredients until ice is fully incorporated. Pour into a pretty glass, garnish with lemon peel, and serve.

About Croft: Croft is the oldest port house with a distinguished history dating back to 1588. The Croft family, originally wine merchants from York, played an active and prominent part in the history of the Port trade. Croft is one of the most well-known Vintage Port houses and has produced some legendary Vintage wines, notably the exceptional 1945 regarded as one of the best of this landmark year. The character of Croft Vintage Ports is one of the most distinctive and individual of all. Crammed with luscious plump jammy fruit in their youth, they develop great richness and complexity with age. The cornerstone of the Croft Vintage Port style is the firm's estate of Quinta da RoÃªda. Often described as the jewel of the Douro Valley quintas, RoÃªda forms a vast south west facing semicircle of terraced vineyard on the right bank of the Douro close to the village of PinhÃ£o. Visit: http://www.croftport.com/en/.

Croft Pink : This innovative new RosÃ© style of Port has been made by a new technique which extracts fresh, fruity flavours and a subtle and delicate pink colour from limited contact with the skins of classic Port grape varieties, grown in top quality vineyards of the Douro Valley. The result is wonderfully fresh and vibrant, full of the rich fruit flavours of Port but with a unique and distinctive appeal. It has created the perfect opportunity for Port to be consumed in the warmer months of the year when Port may not otherwise be the drink of choice. Visit: https://croftpink.com/.

About Fonseca Port : Since the emergence of Vintage Port as a great classic wine in the first half of the 19th century, Fonseca has been one of its most admired and consistent producers. The release of the legendary 1840, the first Vintage Port sold under the Fonseca name, marked the start of a steady stream of magnificent vintages that continues to this day. Fonseca's respect for the vineyard and the unique environment of the Douro Valley expresses itself in the brand's leadership in the field of sustainable and organic viticulture. Visit: http://www.fonseca.pt/.

About Fonseca Bin 27 : BIN 27 is produced primarily from grapes from Fonseca's own quintas in the Cima Corgo-exceptional fruit that results in a wine of high quality and consistency from year to year. In the winery, the newly developed, robotic "Port Toes" technology for treading the grapes allows the winery to maximize the quality of the fruit by imitating the traditional action of human feet and avoiding damage to the bitter grape seeds. Fermentation is halted by the addition of grape spirits before all the residual sugar has been fermented, creating a sweet, fortified wine. A ruby-style Porto blended from reserve wines selected for their intense depth of color and fruit character, BIN 27 is aged for four years in neutral wood vats before bottling. This sweet wine shows fresh, rich blackberry and cassis aromas. On the palate, it has a well-knit structure, with a velvety, luscious mouthfeel and smooth tannins. This wine pairs well with strong-flavored hard cheeses--a good farmhouse Cheddar or an aged Gouda would be perfect. It is delicious with desserts made with dark chocolate or berries. Made to be enjoyed immediately. Visit: http://www.fonseca.pt/en/port/wood/ruby-port/bin-27/.

About Chambord : Chambord (16.5% ABV; $31 SRP) is a premium black raspberry liqueur from the Loire Valley, France infused with 100% natural ingredients, which include black raspberries - the sweeter cousin of the red raspberry - blended with the complex flavors of black currant, Madagascan vanilla, Moroccan citrus peel, honey and XO Cognac. It is used in a variety of cocktails for rich flavor, and most famously in their signature cocktail - The Chambord Royale. Visit: https://www.chambordchannel.com/.

You can purchase Chambord and Fonseca BIN 27 online via Drizly and Croft Pink via Wine-Searcher.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Croft and Chambord

Related Articles