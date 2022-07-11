SUMMER FANCY FOOD SHOW in NYC Welcomed Press and Trade for a Wonderful Event

Get your appetite primed to learn all about delicious specialty foods. The 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show by the Specialty Food Association (SFA) was held at the Jacob Javits Center in NYC from Sunday June 12 to Tuesday, June 14. It showcased the best of the best specialty food items and highlighted new food trends from producers worldwide. We attended the press and trade event along with thousands of other avid foodies. The set-up for the show was very engaging. Check out some of our favorite experiences and products.

-The Incubator Village had an impressive display of ready-to-launch products from Cornell Agriech, Oregon State Food Innovation Center, Rutgers, and The Hatchery.

-The coveted sofi Awards for 2022 included 102 winners that displayed outstanding specialty food innovations.

-State Pavilions offered foods from states and areas that included Georgia, New York Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia and the Southern United States Trade Association (SUSTA).

-Startup Pavilion highlighted the work of up and coming makers in the specialty food business that have been in operation for less than a year and have less than one million dollars in sales.

-International exhibitors showcased food items from around the world and demonstrations were scheduled. On Tuesday afternoon we sampled an authentic Spanish menu by Chef Antonio Ortuño, the official host of the #SpainFoodNation Gastro Area. Flavorful aperitivos from Spain included Manzanilla olives and olives stuffed with blue cheese; chorizo flavored potato chips; Salmorejo (Andalusian tomato cold soup with a hint of Jerez PDO Vinegar); Ensalada de pulpo (Octopus salad); Roca Suiza de Chocolate con Leche (Toasted almond with dark chocolate); and Tarta de Queso Donostiarra (Basque cheesecake).

-And here are some of the products that impressed us with diverse and exciting tastes.

Spice Lab -To join their exceptional line of products, they are introducing Ceramic Grinders, New Seasoning Blends in pouches that include a recipe, Pizza Dust ™ and new international flavors with African, Middle Eastern and Asian spice mixes. Spice Lab has sets that are perfect for gifting.

H & H Bagels - This iconic New York bagel brand is available in thaw and serve. The original recipe and the artisanal water bagel method is the same today as it was 50 years ago. Enjoy Everything, Cinnamon Raisin, Plain and Sesame varieties.

Alya Foods - We love their tasty pitted dates as a special snack and in recipes. The organic responsibly sourced dates from the Mediterranean region couldn't be better.

Great Spirits Marketing Company - When your favorite spirit is infused with delicious baked goods, it's a winning combination. Check out their Jack Daniel's® Cakes, Pallini® Limoncello Cakes and other delectable choices.

Tomato Bliss - The company is introducing a new kind of soup made with reneratively grown heirloom tomatoes. You can enjoy the fresh taste of a farmer's market with their convenient ready-to-eat selections that includes Smoky New Mexican Sipping Soup and Moroccan Roasted Sipping Soup.

Mush Garden - They harvest fresh vegetables and mushrooms, vacuum fry at low heat and negative pressure, de-oil to reduce total oil concentration in their products and seasl in oxygen proof packages to keep the Mush Garden tastes just the right texture. Try their sake Mushroom Chips with sea salt, spicy, or original.

Carnegie Deli - This iconic deli has a line of products that you will relish. Favorite items include their Babka in Chocolate or Cinnamon, Black and White Cookies, breads and other tasty choices.

Chelsea Market Baskets - Located in the renowned Chelsea Market of NYC, Chelsea Market Baskets offers baskets and gifts that are sure to please. With a specially curated variety of products, the options are endless.

Candy Pop - Combine the sweet taste of your favorite candies with popcorn and enjoy Candy Pop. It's a nice take along snack for your next picnic.

Avelina Foods - Made with all natural ingredients, the company boasts "A Family Tradition in Oatmeal" with premium flavored oatmeal, chewy snack bars, granola, pancake mix and more.

Shortbread House - This truly handmade shortbread from Ediburgh is some of the best you'll ever have, perfectly sweet and buttery.

Olivia's Croutons - Crunchy perfectly seasoned croutons are a welcome addition to salads, soups and top recipes nicely. Some of their delicious varieties include Parmesan Pepper or Butter and Garlic. Check out Olivia's stuffing mixes too.

To learn more about the Specialty Food Association and its many excellent programs and resources, please visit https://www.specialtyfood.com/.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy