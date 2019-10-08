STELLA ROSA WINES in Festive Halloween Dress for Parties and Gifting

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

Skip the gourds and jack-o-lanterns this year. America's #1 imported Italian wine Stella Rosa® has released its award-winning wines all dressed up for Halloween. It's time to "Stellabrate."

The Stella Rosa Halloween Collection features four of the brand's signature wines, wonderfully masked in a colorful, limited-edition art series. Just like any costume, what's underneath remains the same - Stella Rosa's vibrant combination of semi-sweet wine and lively effervescence.

Friends and family will love the festive bottling, and the delightful wines. They will be the hit of your next fall party and the wines are perfect for gifting. If you happen to have candy duty at home on Halloween, the wines are great to toast everyone's favorite October holiday. Check out these "Stellaween" selections!

-Two dancing skeletons play instruments on the Stella Rosa® Black, while the sultry wine bewitches with ripe blackberry, blueberry and raspberry flavors. (750ml in sleeve: $14.99; Magnum in silk screen print: $29.99)

-A mysterious Day of the Dead femme fatal strikes a pose in the Stella Rosa® Red, a wine with captivating ripe raspberry, wild strawberry, and red plum notes. (750ml in sleeve: $14.99)

-A pink with luring mountain berries and rose petals flavors, the Stella Rosa® Rosé is revamped with a skull engulfed in a myriad of flowers. (Magnum in silk screen print: $29.99)

-Rounding out the Stellaween squad is the Stella Rosa® Peach, with a hypnotizing, intricately adorned calavera and the wine's delicate white peach and honey aromas. (750ml in sleeve: $12.99)

About Stella Rosa® Wines: Award-winning Stella Rosa wines originate from a small town in Northern Italy. Stella Rosa is a selection of wines created and imported by California's Riboli Family Wine Estates, owned and operated by four generations since its establishment in 1917. For more information, visit www.stellarosawines.com.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Stella Rosa





