STEAK FRITES BISTRO Opens in Hell’s Kitchen

Newly opened Steak Frites Bistro from Chef/Owner Adam Schop brings classic French fare, in an environment familiar to popular bistros found on the side streets of Paris to Hell's Kitchen. The experience also includes a thoughtfully curated wine list and cocktail program to complement the cuisine.

To create the menu, Chef Adam has drawn from his background working at Zinc Bistro in Scottsdale, Arizona and Washington D.C.'s famed Le Diplomate, a Starr Restaurants Organization restaurant.

Steak Frites Bistro's dinner menu is concise and provides options for every diner, from those looking to indulge in a multicourse French meal to those on the hunt for a quick, delicious bite, including French, Francophiles, and neighborhood clientele. The Hors D'œuvres highlight classics like: Escargots de Bourgogne, Burgundy snails cooked in parsley-garlic butter with croûtons served in a shallow dish rather than the traditional snail plate, making it easier for guests to soak up the remaining sauce with fresh bread; Steak Tartare, hand-chopped prime beef served with cornichons and grilled country bread; and Pâté de Campagne, country style pâté of duck and pork served with cassis mustard.

Salades and Tartine, ideal for a second course or a meal on their own: Salade Lyonnaise, frisée lettuce, bacon lardons, poached egg, and fingerling potato crisps with sherry vinaigrette; and Croque Madame, grilled ham with gruyère cheese and mornay sauce on brioche topped with a fried egg and served with pommes frites.

The Plats Principaux include: Gratin de Gnocchi à La Parisienne, Parisian gnocchi made with flour and eggs rather than potatoes, cooked in butter and served over mushroom fricassée, roasted garlic with mornay sauce and topped with black truffle pecorino; and Burger Français, a dry-aged prime beef blend patty topped with gruyère, dijonnaise, shallots and cornichons on brioche with pommes frites.

Steak Frites Bistro serves its namesake dish in four forms, traditional steak frites and Spécialités De La Maison, steak for two. The traditional options are available as a nine-ounce Hanger steak and a 18-ounce Dry Aged New York Strip Steak. Available for two are a 28-ounce Côte de Boeuf and a 20-ounce Chateaubriand served with house made Béarnaise sauce, both served with a petite salade and presented to diners whole before being finished in a 900-degree broiler that adds the perfect amount of char.

Sauces available with the steak are classic Au Poivre, Béarnaise, and Bordelaise, to which diners can add bone marrow to upgrade the flavor.

Desserts include Riz Au Lait, a French rice pudding and Soufflé Au Chocolat, baked to order with chocolate sauce poured over the top tableside, creating a head turning spectacle.

Steak Frites Bistro's Rye, Sourdough, and Baguettes are sourced from C&B, a café and bakery from Chef/Owner Ali Sahin. The breads are organic and are pre-fermented for two days using high hydration flour.

Steak Frites Bistro offers an exclusively French wine list designed by sommelier Alexis Percival. The wine list is composed of a generous selection of natural wines and unique selections from lesser-known producers that are not likely to be found elsewhere, available by the glass and by the bottle.

The just-launched brunch menu highlights: Viennoiseries (Butter Croissant, Pain au Chocolat, and Almond Croissant), also sourced from C&B; Salade Niçoise, confit tuna, haricots verts, niçoise olives, potatoes, with lemon vinaigrette; Moroccan Baked Eggs, with peppers, onions, chickpeas, and charred tomato sauce; Quiche Lorraine, with melted onions, bacon, and gruyère cheese; and Eggs Benedict, poached eggs with French ham, and hollandaise sauce.

The Beverage Program was designed by French-Canadian Alex Cajuste, the Beverage Director of Miss Lily's 7A Cafe. Cajuste has created cocktails that use French spirits as the base and include: Deux Vies, Citadelle Gin, Lillet Blanc, Mathilde Orange XO, Absinthe Mist and Lemon; Lavender 75, Lavender infused Citadelle Gin, St-Germain, lemon, and finished with Sparkling Wine; and Madame Guillotine, Whiskey, Calvados, Cassis, lemon, egg white, and bitters.

The interior was designed by Tiff Porter and Evan Collier of Arch Production, who have curated a familiar, nostalgic vibe that evokes the feeling of a Parisian bistro with sustainable aspects including: a table made of wood reclaimed from a bowling alley, furniture upcycled from Tavolina which previously occupied the space, walls adorned with hand-painted signage, hand-scratched mirrors, and carefully chosen photos and prints which evoke New York and Paris.

Good news for our readers. Steak Frites has just introduced their weekend brunch, ideal for a pre-theatre visit and they will also be be launching lunch service in the Spring.

Steak Frites is located at 496 9th Avenue New York, NY 10018 at West 38th Street They are open for dinner Dinner: Sunday to Thursday from 5pm to 10pm; Friday and Saturday from 5pm to 11pm; and for Weekend Brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 3pm. For more information visit www.steakfritesbistro.com or call 929.614.5070. Follow them on Instagram @steakfritesbistro.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Steak Frites Bistro