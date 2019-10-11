SPRINKLES CUPCAKES Announces Limited Edition Halloween Treats

Sprinkles Cupcakes believes in celebrating Halloween for more than just one day. They have created two new limited-edition offerings in addition to their beloved seasonal flavors to get you in the spirit. One of the specials is a cupcake filled with tangy citrus SLIME and they are also offering a luscious Candy Bowl Layer Cake topped with 14 types of your favorite candy varieties. Don't miss these luscious holiday treats!

Candy Bowl Layer Cake - Order the Online Exclusive:

-6" Chocolate cake with alternating layers of caramel cream cheese frosting and dark chocolate frosting topped with Reese's mini Peanut Butter Cups, Snickers, Mr. Goodbar, Krackel, Hershey's Special Dark; Milky Way Midnight; Twix, 3 Muskateer's, Kit-Kat, Kit-Kat White Chocolate, Hershey's Kisses, Rolos and Millk chocolate M&M'S

-Pre Order from 10/21 to 10/22; Pickup or Delivery from 10/24 to 10/27

Sprinkles Slime, $4.95-$5.95

-Vanilla cake filled with tangy citrus slime, topped with green cream cheese frosting and a custom Sprinkles slim decoration.

-Available from 10/21 to 11/3

About Sprinkles

Sprinkles opened its first bakery in Beverly Hills in 2005, drawing long lines of loyal fans and celebrity endorsements. Today, the company has grown to 27 locations from coast-to-coast. Passionate innovators, in 2012, Sprinkles debuted the world's first Cupcake ATM and continued its foray into classic American desserts with the launch of Sprinkles ice cream, cookies, and layer cakes. Baked fresh in small batches throughout the day, Sprinkles are handcrafted from the finest ingredients. Sprinkles also offers a vegan, gluten free and sugar free twist on its most popular flavor - red velvet. For more information about Sprinkles, visit https://sprinkles.com/,

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Sprinkles





