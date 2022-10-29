SPAIN'S GREAT MATCH-An Excellent Wine Experience
Broadwayworld recently had the pleasure of attending "Spain's Great Match 2022" at Mercado Little Spain by José Andrés at Hudson Yards in NYC. Spanish flavors took center stage at the event that is the largest, liveliest celebration of Spanish wines, spirits, and Spain's rich gastronomic heritage in the U.S. The afternoon was devoted to Spanish wine and culinary seminars, regional spotlights, and food-and-wine pairing challenges. Attendees had the opportunity to taste from a selection of more than 300 new vintages from many of the Spain's leading wineries that included Bodegas Ego, Familia Martinez Zabala, Ferrer Family Wines, and Bodegas Muriel.
Master Sommeliers and culinary experts presented rich, educational seminars. We attended "Wines from the Heart of Mediterranean Spain." The session was led by Carolina Martínez Origone, General Secretary, PDO Jumilla and Evan Goldstein, MS. It was a fascinating opportunity to learn about Jumilla, the region located in the southeast of the province of Albacete. The Jumilla Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) was officially established in 1966. The areas climate is considered semi-arid with hot summers and cold winters that is ideal for organic farming. The soils are comprised mostly of limestone and gravel with good soil depth for vine growing. Red grape varieties grown in the region include Monastrell, Tempranillo, Syrah and Garnacha. White grapes include Macabeo, Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Verdejo. The guided tasting of Jumilla wines proved that the region is producing an excellent selection. To learn more about Jumilla, visit www.vinosdejumilla.org.
Photo Credit: Marina Kennedy
