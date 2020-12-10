SOUL SWEET BOUTIQUE Based in Newark, NJ Launches Nationwide Availability and Shipping

Click Here for More Articles on FOOD & WINE

The current economic crisis isn't stopping serial entrepreneur Thatiana Rangel, founder and owner of Soul Sweet Boutique, from boldly expanding her Newark-based business.

This month, Rangel introduces online nationwide ordering via www.soulsweetboutique.com, just in time for holiday celebrations and gift giving. This way, the charming café/bakery's decadent Gourmet Cakes in a Jar, Cheesecake in a Jar, brigadeiros, truffles, honey cakes, cookies, cocadas and meringues can have a place on everyone's holiday table.

Based in Newark's Ironbound District--the heart of the Portuguese and Brazilian communities in the Garden State--Soul Sweet pays homage to Rangel's grandmother, who shared love and tradition via cooking for her family.

"Whether you grew up with these recipes or are trying them for the first time, they'll bring a smile to your face right from the first bite," says Rangel. "I love to make people feel special and am excited to grow our fan base from coast to coast."

A stickler for perfection, Thatiana's team uses only the finest ingredients: fresh tropical fruits, Belgian chocolate (her personal favorite), and other imported specialties. Attention is paid to every detail, from hand-rolled confections to house-made jams.

Twist off the cap of a Gourmet Cake in a Jar or Cheesecake in a Jar and dig right into such dreamy combos as Strawberry o Creme, Carrot com Chocolate and impossibly smooth Lime (pictured), Berry and Passion Fruit cheesecakes.

Customize a box of 6, 12, 18 or 24 brigadeiros, Brazil's signature confection, choosing from Traditional Chocolate Sprinkle, Ninho (milky fudge), Coconut and Sweet Corn; then add decadent truffles like Dark Chocolate Fig, Churros and Nutella. One savory surprise: the Romeo and Juliet, a love affair between Parmesan cheese and guava.

The irresistible chocolate-dipped honey cake reflects Brazil's European influences. Cocadas (think macaroons), Meringue Kisses and adorable Cookies in a Jar round out the current offerings.

Soul Sweet Boutique's gift boxes (below) make luxurious presents for family and friends. They also say "thank you for your business" ... without saying a word!

Word quickly spread among the community and beyond, making Soul Sweet Boutique a catering favorite for parties with custom designed statement cakes or trays of brigadeiros and pastries.

With an eye on expansion, Soul Sweet Boutique added a kiosk at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth. This month, Soul Sweet reveals a new website and launches nationwide shipping of their signature gourmet treats.

Soul Sweet Boutique is located at 162-164 Van Buren Street, Newark, NJ and also at The Mills at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth, NJ. Visit their web site for their new nationwide shipping at www.soulsweetboutique.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Soul Sweet Boutique