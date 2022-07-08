SOHO DINER-A Brunch Destination

Looking for a brunch spot? The garden at Soho Diner, located at 320 W Broadway New York, has a craveable menu for the city's favorite meal.

Tony Fant the president of GrandLife Hotels partnered with Chef Ken Addington to create Soho Diner with modern nostalgia in mind. The menu brings an elevated take on American classics, staying ingredient-focused while providing bright and alluring new flavor profiles to everyone's favorite diner dishes.

Enjoy brunch in the lush garden seating overflowing with flourishing greenery while pink parasols provide comfortable shade throughout this winding garden escape.

Highlights from the menu include Vegan Banana Pancakes served with fresh banana and real maple syrup; Montauk Tuna Melt with grilled tuna, aged cheddar, and tartar sauce on an English muffin; and Huevos Rancheros with crispy tortillas, spiced black beans, and sunny side up eggs served with queso fresca, salsa ranchera, and crushed avocado.

Cocktail highlights include Strawberry basil Frose, a Frosè blended with fresh strawberries and basil; Jacks Coffee Espresso Martini made with Jacks espresso, demerara red-eye bitters, Galliano ristretto, and vodka; and Teenage Kicks with Habanero-infused tequila, lime, passionfruit, peach, and pineapple.

For more information, visit their web site at https://www.sohodinernyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Soho Diner