Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SOHO DINER-A Brunch Destination

SOHO DINER-A Brunch Destination

Register for Food + Wine News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 8, 2022  
SOHO DINER-A Brunch Destination

Looking for a brunch spot? The garden at Soho Diner, located at 320 W Broadway New York, has a craveable menu for the city's favorite meal.

Tony Fant the president of GrandLife Hotels partnered with Chef Ken Addington to create Soho Diner with modern nostalgia in mind. The menu brings an elevated take on American classics, staying ingredient-focused while providing bright and alluring new flavor profiles to everyone's favorite diner dishes.

Enjoy brunch in the lush garden seating overflowing with flourishing greenery while pink parasols provide comfortable shade throughout this winding garden escape.

Highlights from the menu include Vegan Banana Pancakes served with fresh banana and real maple syrup; Montauk Tuna Melt with grilled tuna, aged cheddar, and tartar sauce on an English muffin; and Huevos Rancheros with crispy tortillas, spiced black beans, and sunny side up eggs served with queso fresca, salsa ranchera, and crushed avocado.

Cocktail highlights include Strawberry basil Frose, a Frosè blended with fresh strawberries and basil; Jacks Coffee Espresso Martini made with Jacks espresso, demerara red-eye bitters, Galliano ristretto, and vodka; and Teenage Kicks with Habanero-infused tequila, lime, passionfruit, peach, and pineapple.

For more information, visit their web site at https://www.sohodinernyc.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Soho Diner

MacGyver Contest

Related Articles View More Food + Wine Stories

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy writes articles and reviews for Broadwayworld.com on productions in New York City and New Jersey. She is the Editor in Chief of BWW's Food & Wine World.com and the Senior... (read more about this author)

Free Coffee and Movies in Brooklyn This Summer Under the Stars
July 5, 2022

Gowanus based coffee roaster Abbotsford Road Coffee Specialists and their coffee subscription application, CoffeesUp, have partnered with Brooklyn Magazine to make specialty-made, barista style coffee available for the magazine's upcoming “Summer Movies Under the Stars” which will be featured at Fort Greene Park in July and then in Prospect Park in August.
A New Story Sets Sail: Disney Cruise Line Welcomes Fifth Ship, DISNEY WISH
July 5, 2022

The Disney Wish, the fifth ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, was christened on Wednesday, June 29th  during an unforgettable celebration filled with spectacular musical performances, special guests and characters from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar stories.
UNANIME Pinot Noir from Mascota Vineyards-A Top Summery Choice
July 3, 2022

An undeniable wine choice for summer is Unánime Pinot Noir from Mascota Vineyards. Nestled in the Uco Valley of Argentina, the limestone and volcanic soils along with the thermal amplitude make this the ideal home for Pinot Noir.
TAVERN ON THE GREEN Presents Salsa Nights
July 2, 2022

If you love to dance and are looking for a fun and unique New York City activity, look no further. Tavern on the Green’s Salsa Dancing Nights are back and better than ever.
Villa Maria Wine and Billion Oyster Project
June 30, 2022

Villa Maria, one of New Zealand’s most historic wine brands and the country’s most awarded winery invited Broadwayworld to participate in hands-on, sustainability activities with Billion Oyster Project at Governors Island on June 22.