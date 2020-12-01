SNACK ATTACK â€“ Tasty Munchables for a Busy Holiday Season

'Tis season for lots of cooking, shopping, gift wrapping, zooming, and writing cards. Whatever your holiday activities are, you'll need tasty snacks to keep you powered up. We have selected some specialty food products that are savory and others that are sweet to please our readers.

Mary's Gone Crackers- Explore Mary's Gone Crackers, the organic, gluten free, and vegan cracker brand. Their tempting, delightful crackers offer selections including their Real Thin Crackers in flavors such as Chipotle and Tomato Basil; Original in flavors like Jalapeno and Herb; and the Super Seed with flavors such as Seaweed & Black Sesame and Everything. You will find Mary's Gone Crackers to be an ideal cracker to be served throughout the holiday season. Visit: https://www.marysgonecrackers.com/.

Woodridge Snacks-This innovative wholesome snack company features a palate-pleasing variety of non-GMO creations in single-serve packaging. The line of Woodridge Snacks contains no artificial flavors or colors and features combinations of dried fruits and snacks infused with popular seasonings. They include delicous items like Tempura Seaweed Chips, Ginger Chews, and Fruit Filled Crisps. Visit: https://woodridgesnacks.com/.

TahiniBar- These tasty bars made by Mighty Sesame Company come in tempting flavors like Pistachio, Cocoa Nibs, and Vanilla. This super seed sesame bar is only 100 calories and has nothing artificial. The bars are gluten free, kosher, and vegan. The Mighty Sesame Co. also makes tahini in a convenient squeezable bottle that can be used as a dip or in your favorite recipes. Visit: https://mightysesame.com/.

Love Crunch-The company makes products with only the finest wholesome ingredients. They have just launched Love Crunch Salted Caramel Pretzel Granola to join products that include Chocolate Macaroon Granola Bars and their Dark Chocolate & Red Berries Granola. Their products are certified USDA Organic, Vegan, Fairtrade certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, Trans Fat free and cholesterol free. Visit: https://www.naturespath.com/en-us/love-crunch/.

Welch's Fruit Snacks-The popular fruit snack now has a holiday variety with fun shapes that will please kids and adults alike. The 28-count and 5-count Snacks are Christmas-themed offering features custom pieces in seasonal shapes including an ornament, Christmas tree, snowman, Santa Claus and a snowflake. These festive fruit snacks are the perfect snack for lunchboxes, holiday gatherings, and in stockings this season. Visit: https://welchsfruitsnacks.com/.

Undercover Snacks Crispy Quinoa Treats-Covered in premium chocolate and mixed with yummy dried fruits and seeds, they are the perfect low calorie treat offered in flavors like Dark Chocolate + Blueberries, Milk Chocolate + Currants and more. Packed with protein, fiber and nutrients and made with healthy, simple ingredients, each serving is less than 150 calorie. All Undercover Snacks' products are gluten free and made with the highest level of food safety and quality in mind at a special facility. They are allergy friendly, peanut/tree nut free, non-GMO Project Verified, and Certified OU Kosher. Visit: https://www.undercoversnacks.com/.

Absolutely Raw Gluten-Free Coconut Chews-These coconut lover's delights are a treat that come in flavors like Cranberry and Chocolate and Chocolate and Cacao nibs. Each delectable piece is only 90 calories. Visit: https://www.kayco.com/products/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com

