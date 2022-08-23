Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SMITHSONIAN MAGAZINE'S 18th Annual Museum Day Sponsored by Quaker and Regent Seven Seas-Free Tickets Now Available

SMITHSONIAN MAGAZINE’S 18th Annual Museum Day

Food + Wine News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  
SMITHSONIAN MAGAZINE'S 18th Annual Museum Day Sponsored by Quaker and Regent Seven Seas-Free Tickets Now Available

Tickets for Smithsonian magazine's 18th annual Museum Day are now available for download. Museum lovers across the country can go to the Museum Day website to download tickets.

Each ticket grants the ticket holder and one guest free timed access to any participating museum on September 17, 2022. One ticket is permitted per email address.

Smithsonian Magazine's annual Museum Day fosters knowledge and inspiration by providing invaluable educational experiences for all. This year's theme, The American Experience, is a celebration of boundless curiosity that grants access to the remarkable arts, culture, sciences, innovation, and history exhibits across the United States.

Museum Day goes beyond getting visitors through museum doors-it acts as a springboard to empower and help advance the hopes and ambitions of the public, particularly school-aged children and those in underrepresented communities. It represents a national commitment to breaking down barriers for equity and inclusion.

To see the full, updated list of participating museums and download a free ticket, please visit the Museum Day website. Additional institutions are being registered every day so check back often.

Quaker and Regent Seven Seas Cruises will be sponsoring Museum Day to further enhance the event's mission of making cultural and educational experiences widely accessible. Now through September 17, 2022, Quaker will be running a back-to-school instant win promotion program in which participants will have the chance to win one of one hundred Smithsonian Science Kits per day. Quaker will also offer a grand prize instant win promotion in which five grand prize winners will win a trip to Washington, D.C. to visit Smithsonian museums. For more information and official rules about the promotion, please visit QuakerBacktoSchool.com.

Smithsonian Media comprises its flagship publication, Smithsonian magazine, Smithsonian Books, and the Smithsonian Media Digital Network. In addition, Smithsonian Media oversees the Smithsonian Institution's interest in the Smithsonian Channel, a joint venture between the Smithsonian Institution and CBS/Showtime. Smithsonian Media is a division of Smithsonian Enterprises, the revenue-generating business unit of the Smithsonian Institution. The Smithsonian Institution is the world's largest museum and research complex consisting of 21 museums and galleries, the National Zoological Park, and nine research facilities. Approximately 30 million people from around the world visit the museums annually. (smithsonian.com/ - si.edu)

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Smithsonian Magazine/Quaker/Regent Seven Seas

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene,... (read more about this author)


LONG ISLAND WINES-Get to Know the Region and SelectionsLONG ISLAND WINES-Get to Know the Region and Selections
August 22, 2022

Long Island wines have remarkable versatility that our readers should know about.  Savor the region’s selections whether you choose to visit in person, or relish the area’s wines with food, family, and friends. 
Pennsylvania's MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK Returns 8/22 to 9/4Pennsylvania's MAIN LINE TODAY RESTAURANT WEEK Returns 8/22 to 9/4
August 21, 2022

Main Line Today and Today Media announce the 2022 Main Line Today Fall Restaurant Week, presented by Firstrust Bank, running August 22nd through September 4th, 2022.
BALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY Spiked Tea RecipeBALLOTIN CHOCOLATE WHISKEY Spiked Tea Recipe
August 20, 2022

Ballotin Chocolate Whiskey makes cocktails that are perfect to cool you down during these warm days of summer. We have an especially refreshing drink that features Ballotin Caramel Turtle Whiskey in a spiked tea. Check it out!
Chef Spotlight: Executive Chef Tomohiro Urata of MIFUNE New YorkChef Spotlight: Executive Chef Tomohiro Urata of MIFUNE New York
August 19, 2022

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Chef Tomohiro about his career and MIFUNE New York for our 'Chef Spotlight.'
SAUZA® AGAVE COCKTAILS Launches Que Viva Mariachi ContestSAUZA® AGAVE COCKTAILS Launches Que Viva Mariachi Contest
August 19, 2022

This Hispanic Heritage Month (September 15 - October 15), Sauza® Agave Cocktails is looking to encourage people to get busy living by spending valuable time with family and friends over flavorful drinks and music.