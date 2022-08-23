SMITHSONIAN MAGAZINE'S 18th Annual Museum Day Sponsored by Quaker and Regent Seven Seas-Free Tickets Now Available

Tickets for Smithsonian magazine's 18th annual Museum Day are now available for download. Museum lovers across the country can go to the Museum Day website to download tickets.

Each ticket grants the ticket holder and one guest free timed access to any participating museum on September 17, 2022. One ticket is permitted per email address.

Smithsonian Magazine's annual Museum Day fosters knowledge and inspiration by providing invaluable educational experiences for all. This year's theme, The American Experience, is a celebration of boundless curiosity that grants access to the remarkable arts, culture, sciences, innovation, and history exhibits across the United States.

Museum Day goes beyond getting visitors through museum doors-it acts as a springboard to empower and help advance the hopes and ambitions of the public, particularly school-aged children and those in underrepresented communities. It represents a national commitment to breaking down barriers for equity and inclusion.

To see the full, updated list of participating museums and download a free ticket, please visit the Museum Day website. Additional institutions are being registered every day so check back often.

Quaker and Regent Seven Seas Cruises will be sponsoring Museum Day to further enhance the event's mission of making cultural and educational experiences widely accessible. Now through September 17, 2022, Quaker will be running a back-to-school instant win promotion program in which participants will have the chance to win one of one hundred Smithsonian Science Kits per day. Quaker will also offer a grand prize instant win promotion in which five grand prize winners will win a trip to Washington, D.C. to visit Smithsonian museums. For more information and official rules about the promotion, please visit QuakerBacktoSchool.com.

Smithsonian Media comprises its flagship publication, Smithsonian magazine, Smithsonian Books, and the Smithsonian Media Digital Network. In addition, Smithsonian Media oversees the Smithsonian Institution's interest in the Smithsonian Channel, a joint venture between the Smithsonian Institution and CBS/Showtime. Smithsonian Media is a division of Smithsonian Enterprises, the revenue-generating business unit of the Smithsonian Institution. The Smithsonian Institution is the world's largest museum and research complex consisting of 21 museums and galleries, the National Zoological Park, and nine research facilities. Approximately 30 million people from around the world visit the museums annually. (smithsonian.com/ - si.edu)

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Smithsonian Magazine/Quaker/Regent Seven Seas