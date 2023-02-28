Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SILVER LINING LOUNGE at the Moxy Lower East Side for Cocktails and Live Music

SILVER LINING LOUNGE

Feb. 28, 2023  
SILVER LINING LOUNGE at the Moxy Lower East Side for Cocktails and Live Music

The Silver Lining Lounge recently opened at the Moxy Lower East Side bringing with it an alluring cocktail lounge and piano bar in an intimate setting.

Bold blue velvet seating paired with brown and gold accents make for a rich ambiance that is the ideal destination for after-dinner drinks and entertainment.

SILVER LINING LOUNGE at the Moxy Lower East Side for Cocktails and Live Music

Speaking of drinks, there are plenty to choose from. The cocktails are where this place really shines, with specialty concoctions that include the gorgeous and delicious vodka and gin-infused Violet Underground made with blueberry and ginger.

SILVER LINING LOUNGE at the Moxy Lower East Side for Cocktails and Live Music

There's also the Bahamian Rhapsody if you like rum. It's mixed with various different rums, citrus, and sweet syrup made of hazelnut. And if wine is more your thing, there are plenty offered by the glass and the bottle, whether you're into a red, white, or bubble.

SILVER LINING LOUNGE at the Moxy Lower East Side for Cocktails and Live Music

But if you get hungry, there's some food to be had here, too. And it's really good. Part of the Tao Group Hospitality's culinary team, the menu might be small, but it's mighty in what it offers, especially if you're a fish lover. There are oysters on the half shell and shrimp cocktail, but you have to try the spicy tuna tartare and yellowtail roll with lightly fried jalapeño. Both are freshly prepared and flavorful.

SILVER LINING LOUNGE at the Moxy Lower East Side for Cocktails and Live Music

For the nonfish lovers, there's a little something for you, too, including the sweet potato chips served with a white miso mayo or the truffle cheese and Iberico ham sandwich served between milk bread.

While there are many tables, you can also grab a seat at the stunning bar with its marble top dotted with flickering candles.

SILVER LINING LOUNGE at the Moxy Lower East Side for Cocktails and Live Music

No matter where you sit, you'll have a nice view of the stage area where local bands play well into the early morning hours (usually from 9 pm-1 am). While the piano takes center stage, you can expect an entire band to play a mix of smooth r&b meets soul hits, with anything including John Legend to Miquel, and more.

Silver Lining Lounge is located at Moxy Lower East Side, 145 Bowery, New York, NY 10002. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://taogroup.com/venues/silver-lining-lounge-new-york or call 212.481.3763.

Photos courtesy of Michael Kleinberg (interior); Tao Group Hospitality (drinks), and Carissa Chesanek (food).



MINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East Village Photo
MINE Craft Sushi Comes to the East Village
With plenty of Japanese and sushi options in New York, it can be hard to choose. Leave the gimmicks, the California rolls, and the soaring prices to the side and try something authentic. Enter MINE Craft Sushi!
Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at Its Best Photo
Review: JAMS at Hotel 1 Central Park for Pre-Theatre Dining at Its Best
Theatergoers alert! Jams at Hotel 1 Central Park has a $55 three-course pre-theatre dining special from 4:00 to 6:00 pm that shouldn’t be missed.
CENOTE AHUMADO TEQUILA for National Cocktail Day on 3/24 Photo
CENOTE AHUMADO TEQUILA for National Cocktail Day on 3/24
National Cocktail Day is Friday March 24th and we have a spirit to celebrate that is also ideal year-round. One of the latest innovations from Cenote Tequila is their Ahumado expression, Cenote Ahumado Tequila.
Cult Classic Foodie Film BABETTES FEAST Iconic Menu Offered At Cathédrale Photo
Cult Classic Foodie Film BABETTE'S FEAST Iconic Menu Offered At Cathédrale
Cathédrale at the Moxy East Village will partner with IFC Center and Janus Films to celebrate the 35th Anniversary of cult classic foodie film Babette's Feast's Academy Award win.

From This Author - Carissa Chesanek

Carissa Chesanek has worked as a journalist for many years, writing for publications that include BroadwayWorldShow-Score, All About Solo, The Rumpus, Mia... (read more about this author)


SILVER LINING LOUNGE at the Moxy Lower East Side for Cocktails and Live MusicSILVER LINING LOUNGE at the Moxy Lower East Side for Cocktails and Live Music
February 28, 2023

The Silver Lining Lounge recently opened at the Moxy Lower East Side bringing with it an alluring cocktail lounge and piano bar in an intimate setting.
Review: GRAND BAR AND SALON-posh space serving quality drinks and locally sourced cuisineReview: GRAND BAR AND SALON-posh space serving quality drinks and locally sourced cuisine
February 5, 2023

Inside the luxurious Soho Grand Hotel, you’ll find the equally stunning Grand Bar and Salon. This bar and lounge is nestled right off the lobby near check-in and makes for the perfect spot to grab drinks whether you’re a hotel guest or not.
Review: Roxy Bar-Seasonal American cuisine and live music inside classy TriBeCa HotelReview: Roxy Bar-Seasonal American cuisine and live music inside classy TriBeCa Hotel
January 31, 2023

Inside the stylish Roxy Hotel New York in TriBeCa, you’ll find its signature bar and restaurant, featuring an interior of impeccable design paired with a bustling atmosphere. Roxy Bar is open for weekday breakfast, dinner, happy hour, and weekend brunch. No matter when you go, you're going to have a good time.
Review: Yo+Shoku-Eastern European-influenced Yoshoku cuisine served on the Lower East SideReview: Yo+Shoku-Eastern European-influenced Yoshoku cuisine served on the Lower East Side
January 20, 2023

Tucked away from the bustling street on the Lower East Side, you'll find the newly opened Yo+Shoku, a cozy nook that blends traditional Yoshoku cuisine with hints of Eastern European flavors and techniques.
Interview: Heather Alicia Simms Chats About the Premiere of DES MOINESInterview: Heather Alicia Simms Chats About the Premiere of DES MOINES
January 5, 2023

Des Moines is the final play written by the late Denis Johnson, a legendary author, and playwright, and recently opened at Polonsky Shakespeare Center in Brooklyn. We spoke with Heather Alicia Simms, who plays Mrs. Drinkwater, about what it's like to be in this show, the challenges that came up, and why it's important that this play is out right now.
share