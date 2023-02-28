SILVER LINING LOUNGE at the Moxy Lower East Side for Cocktails and Live Music

The Silver Lining Lounge recently opened at the Moxy Lower East Side bringing with it an alluring cocktail lounge and piano bar in an intimate setting.

Bold blue velvet seating paired with brown and gold accents make for a rich ambiance that is the ideal destination for after-dinner drinks and entertainment.

Speaking of drinks, there are plenty to choose from. The cocktails are where this place really shines, with specialty concoctions that include the gorgeous and delicious vodka and gin-infused Violet Underground made with blueberry and ginger.

There's also the Bahamian Rhapsody if you like rum. It's mixed with various different rums, citrus, and sweet syrup made of hazelnut. And if wine is more your thing, there are plenty offered by the glass and the bottle, whether you're into a red, white, or bubble.

But if you get hungry, there's some food to be had here, too. And it's really good. Part of the Tao Group Hospitality's culinary team, the menu might be small, but it's mighty in what it offers, especially if you're a fish lover. There are oysters on the half shell and shrimp cocktail, but you have to try the spicy tuna tartare and yellowtail roll with lightly fried jalapeño. Both are freshly prepared and flavorful.

For the nonfish lovers, there's a little something for you, too, including the sweet potato chips served with a white miso mayo or the truffle cheese and Iberico ham sandwich served between milk bread.

While there are many tables, you can also grab a seat at the stunning bar with its marble top dotted with flickering candles.

No matter where you sit, you'll have a nice view of the stage area where local bands play well into the early morning hours (usually from 9 pm-1 am). While the piano takes center stage, you can expect an entire band to play a mix of smooth r&b meets soul hits, with anything including John Legend to Miquel, and more.

Silver Lining Lounge is located at Moxy Lower East Side, 145 Bowery, New York, NY 10002. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://taogroup.com/venues/silver-lining-lounge-new-york or call 212.481.3763.

Photos courtesy of Michael Kleinberg (interior); Tao Group Hospitality (drinks), and Carissa Chesanek (food).