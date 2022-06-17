SERENDIPITY3-Special LGBTQ Pride Sundae in June

The legendary NYC restaurant, Serendipity3, located at 225 E. 60th Street, has unveiled their new "LGBTQ Pride Sundae'' with a portion of the proceeds going towards The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative. Serendipity3 is thrilled to partner with this amazing foundation and support their commitment to eliminating the social intolerance that is profoundly impacting the lives of LGBTQ+ citizens throughout America and abroad.

The "LGBTQ Pride Sundae" features a bright and colorful 5 layer slice of rainbow cake, colors reflective of the diversity of the LGBTQ community, 3 scoops of Serendipity Brands Cookies & Cream ice cream, topped with decadent white chocolate fudge sauce, a mountain of whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, a Pride flag, rainbow lollipop and a cherry! The sundae is available throughout the month of June for $27.95 with 10 percent of the proceeds going towards The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Serendipity3